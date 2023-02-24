South Carolina Philharmonic's Tasting Notes event to return for 9th year

For nearly a decade, the South Carolina Philharmonic has played host to a night of small plates, pours and live music. And in late March, the organization will do it again.

The local arts nonprofit will host its ninth annual Tasting Notes event on March 27 at the S.C. State Museum, the organization announced in a press release. The ticketed evening event features small plates from restaurants, such as Motor Supply Company Bistro and Hampton Street Vineyard, pours of wine and beer and live music.

“This event showcases some of the finest restaurants in our region, and a selection of outstanding wines from around the world — all while supporting the SC Philharmonic’s programming in our community,” Rhonda Hunsinger, the S.C. Philharmonic's executive director, said.

The event was on hold for two years following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted other events like it. The Philharmonic brought the event back last year and brought in more attendees than projected, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

Tasting Notes brings in roughly $65,000 each year, totaling nearly half a million dollars in fundraising since its debut.

"It is our largest fundraiser every year and we've really increased our outreach capabilities," Chad Henderson, the S.C. Philharmonic's marketing director, said. "That's been great post-COVID to see those programs get nurtured... We're really passionate about the outreach work because it gets people into classical music without them always having to come to us."

Henderson said the event helps fund projects like Concert in the Garden series and the Philharmonic's Chamber Crawl, in which classical musicians visit casual eateries, such as coffee shops, in an attempt to make orchestra more approachable.

Because of the Tasting Notes event's longevity and popularity, selling out of tickets most years, it's become well-regarded among both attendees and participating restaurants.

“We love seeing all our other restaurant friends and managers and chefs at the event. It’s fun to kind of catch up with them and taste everything that they’ve done, and it’s our core Columbia group of customers that attend it, so we see a lot of familiar faces,” said Motor Supply Company Bistro’s owner Eddie Wales in a previous interview.

This year's event will cost attendees $125 per ticket and includes all drink and food. There is an optional silent auction at the event and a cash cigarette bar from Stoney Creek Cigars. Dancing, drinks and dining kick off at 6:30 p.m. at the State Museum (301 Gervais St.). Tickets can be purchased by visiting scphilharmonic.com.

