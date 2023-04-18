Sourdough and self starters: How Columbia's local bakers are rising to the occasion

When Janice Caldwell envisioned opening her own bakery in Columbia, she pictured baking sweets.
"Bread was never on my brain," Caldwell said. "When this bakery (first started), bread was not in my repertoire."
Her bakery, JJ's Place, only offered two types of bread when she first started setting up at the weekly Soda City Market in the summer of last year. Caldwell began selling bread as a way to become a vendor at Soda City, which was at capacity for dessert offerings, but lacked many fresh bread options.
Now, Caldwell and her business partner, Andrew Reininger, offer more than two dozen types of bread at the market.
Their business, which is set to have a West Columbia retail location, joins an increasing number of local bakeries that have opened in the last year and put an emphasis on fresh bread over sweets. The three most recent include JJ's Place, Our Daily Bread SC in West Columbia and Rosewood's recently opened Sour and Salt Bakery.
In the early spring of last year, Danny and Tracey Katsikis started their baking business, Our Daily Bread SC, inside the PRIMAL Gourmet shared kitchen space in West Columbia. The pair started experimenting with baking fresh bread for sandwiches when they worked at PRIMAL, which sold pre-packaged meals before it closed in April 2022.
What they noticed while testing out new breads, Danny said, was that people in town were ready to try what they were offering because there were few other bakeries offering fresh bread at the time.
"At the start (of last year), there was nothing ... but there was a market for it," Tracey added.
Because of the space that the Katsikis's operated out of and the requirements that go along with the permit they had, most of their bread is wholesale, meaning that while you can't find it at Soda City or on the shelf, you'll likely find it at a restaurant.
Our Daily Bread SC supplies bread and baked goods to restaurants around town like Hampton Street Vineyard, Spotted Salamander Café & Catering and Drip Coffee.
"People have been eating our bread and not realizing it, and that's cool with me," Danny said. "I don't do it for the clout, I do it more for a smile. To be behind the curtain and see that people are excited about (our bread) is the most appealing thing for us."
Caldwell and Reininger saw the interest in fresh bread at Soda City each weekend. So did Eleni Adkins when she officially opened her bakery, Sour and Salt, on Rosewood Drive.
"I know that there's other wonderful bread companies around, but I think that there's still such a great hunger for just wonderful varieties of fresh bread, that there's still great opportunity for expansion," Caldwell said.
For Adkins, bread-making started as a hobby that she eventually perfected over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, while many others with extra time on their hands were baking from home. The hobby culminated into a business when she partnered with John Bailey, who owned the Philly Pretzel on Rosewood, to start selling bread out of his pretzel shop.
When the pretzel store closed due to building ownership changes in the winter of last year, the pair moved across the street and opened a full-fledged bakery.
After the bakery opened in February of this year, Adkins told the Free Times "if nothing else, we want to make sure that people have access to good, fresh bread."
The three new bakeries — Sour and Salt, JJ's Place and Our Daily Bread SC — join longtime bakery Crust Bakehouse in Rosewood, which has offered fresh bread for over a decade and came under new ownership in 2019.
The loaves themselves are labors of love that often take hours, or even days, to prepare. Before the sun rises each morning, Sour and Salt's Oleg Uvarov spends hours folding dough for sourdough loaves that will be baked later that afternoon. Even as Tracey Katsikis speaks about her bakery, she delicately folds bundles of dough into loaf pans.
Caldwell believes the interest in fresh bread comes from a societal push to have a more natural lifestyle and to support local businesses.
"I think that fresh bread is a part of that lifestyle," Caldwell said.