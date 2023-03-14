Soft-shell crab season approaches. Here's what restaurants do (or will) have them

Spring has certain indicators in South Carolina — an unbearable amount of pollen, fluctuating temperatures and soft-shell crabs.

The seafood delicacy is as fleeting as the weather. Each spring, a handful of typically fine-dining restaurants in town snag a small handful of the crabs, the shells of which are softened by the warmer water temperatures. They sell out nightly at local restaurants when they're available from late March until mid-April.

Free Times has compiled a list of Columbia restaurants offering soft-shell crabs, though availability is sporadic, so do call ahead to ensure they’re still in stock.

Black Rooster

201 Meeting St. (803) 724-2853 blackroostersc.com

At prominent restaurateur Kristian Niemi's "French-ish" spot just across the river, executive chef Alex Strickland will craft crispy soft-shell crabs with Thai Massaman curry. The dish will be served over gold rice, fava beans, peppers, potatoes, coconut and greens.

Spotted Salamander Café & Catering

1531 Richland St. (803) 556-2197 spottedsalamandercatering.com

In traditional Spotted Salamander fashion, chef-owner Jessica Shillato will offer soft-shell crabs with a nostalgic Southern spin. The crab will be served Nashville hot style on white bread, topped with pickles and the one-and-only Duke's mayonnaise.

Saluda's

751 Saluda Ave. (803) 799-9500 saludas.com

The white tablecloth restaurant in the heart of Five Points will keep it traditional with its offerings of soft-shell crabs. Executive chef Toby Leeuw will have the crabs on the menu twice — offered up individually or as a part of the restaurant's seafood trio, which includes lump crab cakes and sweet-and-spicy fried oysters.

Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe

2001 Greene St. (803) 254-7828 mrfriendlys.com

The classy lunch and dinner spot in Five Points will offer soft shell crabs beginning March 14. The restaurant's owner Ricky Mollohan said availability is limited. The restaurant uses the crabs in daily specials, Mollohan said, offering up lunch options like a crispy fried soft shell po' boy with creole shrimp-caper tartar sauce and soft shell crabs on a salad.

The War Mouth

1209 Franklin St. (803) 569-6144 thewarmouth.com

Cottontown's laidback Southern food restaurant will have the seafood delicacy, according to the restaurant's Facebook. They'll be lightly fried in brown butter over beans and clabber cream. "Get them while you can," the restaurant's post read.

Terra

100 State St. (803) 791-3443 terrasc.com

One of West Columbia's most respected restaurants, Terra, offers soft-shell crabs this time of year and chef-owner Mike Davis said the supply and length of time they're offered often depends on the weather. This year, he'll offer them up sautéed along with Carolina gold rice, asparagus, spring peas, scallions, green garlic coulis and herbed beurre blanc. They're available beginning March 14.

Smoked

1643 Main St. (803) 567-5599 smokedsc.com

Main Street's ritzy oyster bar, microbrewery and restaurant started serving soft-shell crabs on March 14. The restaurant will hopefully have them in stock for four to six weeks, according to executive chef Cody Ross. On the lunch menu, Smoked will offer a smoked soft-shell crab sandwich and for dinner, the offerings will rotate out each week, with each of the restaurant's chefs trying a hand at a new rendition.

This list will be updated as more restaurants release info. Know of a restaurant we missed? Let us know by emailing editor@free-times.com