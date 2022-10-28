'Scotties retirement is over:' Blythewood locals bring restaurant back after weeklong closure

It had been a normal Thursday at Scottie’s Grill and Cafe in Blythewood.

The tiny American food café next to a BP gas station on Wilson Boulevard had its usual lunch crowd — a mix of construction workers, retired couples and office workers — when owner Scottie Opolyn realized he had reached his breaking point.

He’d come into his restaurant, which he’d run for more than a decade, to find that his staff “did not give a crap” about the quality of service or the orders that needed to be filled.

For Opolyn, a no-nonsense New Yorker and longtime restaurant owner, that was enough for him to throw in the towel.

"I said, 'If this is the way we're going to operate, I did 13 years, I'm done,'" Opolyn said, behind large black glasses and a thick salt-and-pepper mustache.

That afternoon, on Oct. 13, the 61-year-old Long Island native abruptly told his staff he was shutting down the restaurant. An hour later, he broadcast on Facebook Live that the restaurant had officially closed its doors.

“Our job is to give you the best food at the best price with the best service… I felt like at this time, with the employees and staff we had, we could not achieve what we were trying to achieve,” Opolyn said over the social media platform to the restaurant’s nearly 5,000 followers.

Within hours, comments of support — close to 400 — began pouring in from locals asking Opolyn to continue operating his spot. What Opolyn thought would be his retirement from the restaurant industry became a weeklong break.

The pleading comments and support led him to reopen Scottie’s Cafe and Grill on Oct. 20, exactly a week after the announced closure, with less than half the staff from a week before.

And while the restaurant is back open for business, things look different now. What was once a full-service lunch and dinner spot now offers mostly to-go, with the option to sit inside after ordering at the counter, because of the skeleton staff — which dropped from 28 employees to nine when Opolyn shut down and then reopened the operation.

On the Tuesday after reopening, Scottie’s was as busy as ever.

Two middle-aged women took orders at the front counter while two other employees prepared food and brought it out to diners in styrofoam to-go containers. A handful of people waited next to a display case of large, decorated cakes. Outside, a sign read "Scottie’s retirement is over" in big white letters.

"We're doing OK. The kitchen's been doing great, everybody in the kitchen has pulled together. The team out front has pulled together. If we can build off of that now, I think that we can get back to normality, but it depends on new staff," Opolyn said.

Rebuilding staff after the COVID-19 pandemic has been an uphill battle for restaurant owners across the country, including Opolyn.

When the pandemic began, he had 34 employees. That dropped to 28 people over the course of the pandemic and now sits at nine.

Opolyn said he recognized that he needed to pay more to attract employees, so he raised his employees’ wages from around $10 to anywhere from $15 to $18. He said despite this, he’s still struggled to find staff that meet his expectations for service.

"The new people we hired just didn't care. It seemed like, to me, that it was almost like an infection," Opolyn said. "That you could take all your good people and put some people in there that didn't care, it made everybody not care."

He said before he decided to temporarily close, he noticed a two-month downturn in business that he attributed to poor service.

Opolyn, who moved to Columbia from New York over two decades ago, opened the cramped cafe in the former space of a Taco Bell in 2008. When he first opened, Scottie’s only sold sandwiches and salads. What’s now the dining room was an empty parking lot. He never expected the spot to be successful.

"(My friend) Larry offered me this location and he didn't even want rent. He said, 'Just open it' so I didn't know what to do. I mean, who wants a restaurant next to a gas station?" Opolyn said.

At least two chains, Taco Bell and a Sub Station II, had failed in the spot before he opened his restaurant.

But the restaurant evolved from sandwiches and salads to an eclectic slate of menu offerings. They still serve sandwiches and salads, but they’ve added on a dining room with less than a dozen booths and tables. Their menu features over 50 items including things like hibachi chicken, a handful of seafood options and a ribeye steak.

“If you can't find something that you'd like to eat here, there's something wrong with you,” said Jason Easterling, a UPS worker whose route runs along the same road as Scottie’s.

Easterling said the restaurant is a “Godsend” in an area of Blythewood that has little to offer in terms of restaurants. Besides a Subway inside of a gas station and a handful of convenience stores, there's not much to eat on the miles-long stretch between downtown Blythewood and the Killian Road area.

Scottie's Cafe and Grill is located at 10400 Wilson Blvd. in Blythewood and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 9 p.m. on weekends.