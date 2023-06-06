Save money, drink beer: Where to find Columbia's best happy hour deals

Whether a burger and cheap beer at a hole-in-the-wall bar is your choice for a happy hour with friends or you prefer a more upscale sip of wine paired with some tapas, there are plenty of places around Columbia to spend your post-working hours.

Last year, an influx of upscale restaurants introduced more modern happy hours — in the fall of last year, restaurateurs Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins who own City Grit, Il Focolare Pizzeria and smallSUGAR, talked with Free Times about their plan to introduce happy hour at their restaurants, while places like Five Points' Venetian wine bar Bar Gran Sasso introduced happy hour-esque concepts like those in other countries.

At Hampton Street Vineyard, which introduced l'apero hour last summer, owner Jonathan Lopez always recommends happy hour — it's an approachable way to debrief and hang out with friends before heading home.

“You’re not committing to a full meal, just a snack,” Lopez said. “It’s the adult version of getting coffee.”

With dozens of restaurants offering happy hour in Columbia, where do you go? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of some of Columbia's options for drinks and snacks after a long work day.

Editor's note: This list is not comprehensive. If there are happy hour deals we've missed, feel free to reach us at editor@free-times.com.

Hampton Street Vineyard

1207 Hampton St. (803) 252-0850 hamptonstreetvineyard.com

L'Apero hour, Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Henry’s Restaurant and Bar

2865 Devine St. (803) 708-4705 henrysrestaurantandbar.com

Wednesdays, $3 pints after 7 p.m.

Smoked

1643 Main St. (803) 567-5599 smokedsc.com

Daily, 3-6 p.m., Enjoy $2 off any Peak Drift Brew

Transmission Arcade

1712 Main St. (803) 667-9140 transmissionarcade.com

Daily, 4-7 p.m. Earn free tokens for game-play with each purchase of a drink.

Liberty Tap Room and Grill

828 Gervais St. (803) 461-4677 libertytaproom.com

Mon. - Fri., 4-7 p.m. Munch on $5.95 bar bites while you drink $4 draft beers, house wines, and house liquors.

Pearlz Oyster Bar

936 Gervais St. (803) 661-7741 pearlzoysterbar.com

Mon. - Fri., 4-7 p.m. Drink up $3 PBRS, $5 house liquors, $5 house wines, $3 champagnes, and $5 oyster shooters.

Tin Roof

1022 Senate St. (803) 771-1558 tinroofcolumbia.com

Mon.-Fri. 4-7 p.m., Sat. + Sun. 2-7 p.m. Order drinks and food during happy hour with 50% off all appetizers, $5 Titos, Jack and Jameson, $4 Seltzers and Fireball, and $3 Domestic Drafts and Wells.

Boku Kitchen and Saloon

916 Gervais St. (803) 708-8577 bokukitchenandsaloon.com

Mon. - Fri., 4-6:30 p.m. Sip on $7 craft cocktails, $6 wines, $5 appetizers and $4 sake bombs for the perfect mix of happy hour offerings.

Coa Agaveria Y Cocina

823a Lady St. (803) 851-5965 coaagaveria.com

Tues. - Fri., 4-7 p.m. This modern Mexican restaurant offers $6 Luna Azul Margaritas, $2 canned Tecate, $1 off Mexican bottles, and $1 off well pours during happy hour.

Takosushi

1332 Main St. (803) 708-1604 tako-sushi.com

Tues. - Fri., 4-6 p.m. Sangria, house wines, special cocktails and Tako-Ritas are $5 during happy hour at the newly opened Main Street restaurant. Plus, 12oz cans of Tecate/Asahi are $2.75.

Tazza Kitchen

4840 Forest Dr. (803) 782-0760 tazzakitchen.com

Tues. - Sat., 5-6:30 p.m. Head here for happy hour to enjoy $1 off of draft beers and $5.5 glasses of house red + white wines. Don’t miss out on $6 redwoods made with bourbon, Cocchi rosa, simple, angostura bitters, or $6 Blind Dates with infused vodka, lemon, agave, and ginger beer.

Za’s on Devine

2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334 zasbrickovenpizza.com

All day Wednesdays. Pay $4 for select glasses of wine every Wednesday, paired deliciously with a fresh brick oven pizza. Enjoy sipping on a glass of cold Rosenhaven Rosé, crisp Caposaldo Pinot Grigio, or any other select options.

Molto Vino

4605 Forest Dr. (803) 873-1197 molto-vino.com

Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m. Molto Vino offers Wine Wednesday tastings starting at 6 p.m. If you stay for bingo night, you’ll have the chance to win a $100 gift card.

Market on Main

1320 Main St. (803) 722-4222 marketonmain.com

All day Wednesdays. Wine Down Wednesday entails half-off all wines by the glass and half-off a charcuterie board. Bring your friends and sing your heart out at 7 p.m. during karaoke. Market on Main is introducing new happy hour specials (including $6 select cocktails) in early June.

Carolina Ale House

277 Columbiana Dr. (803) 407-6996 carolinaalehouse.com

Daily from 4-8 p.m. Carolina Ale House is the home of the $3 happy hour — $3 domestic drafts, $3 house liquors, and $3 house wines.

929 Kitchen & Bar

929 Gervais St. (803) 764-3825 929kitchen.com

Tues. - Fri., 5-7 p.m. The modern Korean spot in the heart of the Vista offers $4 draft beers, half-off glasses of wine and $2 off signature cocktails.

Publico Kitchen & Tap (Five Points)

2013 Greene St. (803) 567-5738 publicokitchenandtap.com

Mon. - Fri., 4-7 p.m. Take $1 off wines + well liquors, and don’t forget that the beer of the day is always $3. Pro tip: Bring your pooch on the patio and treat them to food from the pup menu.

Publico (BullStreet)

2180 Boyce St. (803) 726-6525 publicobullstreet.com

Mon. - Fri., 4-6 p.m. Enjoy $7 cocktails, $6 wines, $5 appetizers, and $4 draft beers.

Hendrix

1649 Main St. (803) 834-5132 hendrixsc.com

Tues.-Sat., 4-6 p.m. The rooftop bar is the place to be if you’re looking for a great atmosphere and deals. Hendrix’s happy hour has $5 drafts, $3 off wine by the glass and $4 off well liquors.

Jake’s on Devine

2112 Devine St. (803) 708-4788 jakesofcolumbia.com

Tues. - Thurs., 4-9 p.m. Yappy Hour takes place on the back deck every Tuesday and Thursday, offering a one-of-a-kind happy hour experience for you and your furry friend. Wednesday nights at Jake’s is Pint Night with discounts on draft beers.

Black Rooster

201 Meeting St. (803) 724-2853 blackroostersc.com

Daily, 4:30-6 p.m. Golden Hour is every single day at Black Rooster, with golden discounts including $6 wines (red, white, rose, champagne), $7 French fashioned, French 75, Aperol Spritz, and half-off all draft beers. The restaurant also has daily deals.

Art Bar

1211 Park St. (803) 929-0198 artbarsc.com

Monday – Friday, 5-7 p.m. The eclectic bar keeps it weird with 33% off 99% of all drinks, $5 Ketel One Citroen and $4 Rum Punch. Each week night is packed with wacky events like Tuesday night open mic comedy or Thursday themed trivia.

Mellow Mushroom

1009 Gervais St. (803) 933-9201 mellowmushroom.com

Tuesday, all day. $2.50 pints

Sakitumi Grill and Sushi Bar

807 Gervais St. (803) 931-0700 sakifresh.com

Wednesday, half-price select sushi. Thursday, $3 draft beer. Friday, discounts on tuna & salmon items, $5 ecstasy martinis, $2 domestic beer.

Twisted Spur

705 Gervais St. (803) 764-0203 twistedspurbrewing.com

Monday, $1 oysters & $6 martinis. Tuesday, half-off wine by the glass. Wednesday, $2 off all beer. Thursday, half-off tequila. Sunday, service industry day.

Bang Back Pinball Lounge

714 Saluda Ave. (803) 834-4462 bangbackpinball.com

Monday - Friday, 4-7 p.m. $3 house liquor, $1 off all cans, $3 domestic drafts

Bar None

620 Harden St. (803) 254-3354

Monday - Friday, 4-7 p.m. $1 off liquor, $0.50 off beer

Drip Coffee

729 Saluda Ave. (803) 661-9545 dripcolumbia.com

Monday-Friday, 4-6 PM, $1 off beer and wine. On Sundays, $2 off mimosas

Goat’s

2017 Devine St. (803) 708-4495 facebook.com/Goats2

Monday, $1 off all beer. Tuesday, 25% off bottles of wine. Wednesday, $1 off signature cocktails. Thursday, $1 off draught beer.

Village Idiot Pizza

2009 Devine St. (803) 252-8646 villageidiotpizza.com

Tuesday – Friday, 4-7 p.m. $1.50 cheese slices, $2.50 slice of the day, $3.50 garlic knots, $5 Bud Light pitchers, $1 off all booze. On Wednesdays, the bar hosts trivia and offers buy one get one large pizzas all day.

Cantina 76

1301 Main St. and 2901 Devine St. cantina76.com

Monday – Friday, 4-7 p.m. $1 off all drinks & half-off house margarita. Wednesday, $2 off house wine & $1 off house tequila, Patron & Don Julio Blanco. Friday, $2.50 Corona & Corona Lights

Dano’s Pizza

3008 Rosewood Dr. (803) 254-3266 danosdelivers.com

Monday & Tuesday, $3.99 pitchers. Wednesday, half-off wine

Rockaway Athletic Club

2719 Rosewood Dr. (803) 256-1075 rockawayathleticclub.com

Tuesday, $5 beer pitchers

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

4623 Forest Dr. (803) 661-6318 baddaddysburgerbar.com

Daily, $4 well liquor, $4 house wine, $4 BD Amber Ale, $4 Truly

Steel Hands Brewing

2350 Foreman St., Cayce (803) 708-9864 steelhandsbrewing.com

Friday, all day | $10 flights

River Rat Brewery

1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712 riverratbrewery.com

Wednesday - Thursday, 4-6 p.m. $1 off all pints and Trivia on Thursday. Friday, all day, $1.50 off pitchers & 15% off merchandise.

Granby Grill

612 Whaley St. (803) 834-6717 granbygrill.com

all day, $5 Bud Light pitchers (closed on Mondays)