S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers' AG essentials

The Essentials is a weekly series where Columbia creatives, leaders and Free Times staff writers share what inspires them.

When Hugh Weathers decided to take on the job as the state's Commissioner of Agriculture in 2004, he said he didn't realize the scope of what he was stepping into — although he is a fourth-generation farmer.

"When I got here, I was like 'Wow, look how wide (ranging) this is,'" said Weathers, who grew up in dairy farming. "I'm always pleasantly surprised at what all the components of agriculture are."

During his nearly two-decade-long tenure in the role, Weathers has learned just how wide the agribusiness industry is and helped expand the South Carolina Department of Agriculture's reach by investing in marketing for farming through programs like Certified SC — a partnership with local farmers and artisans to label products grown and produced in the state.

Weathers, a Bowman, South Carolina native, is in his final term as the Commissioner and will leave the position in 2026. Here are his local farming and agribusiness essentials:

Grocery store: Piggly Wiggly

Probably in Orangeburg or around my part of the state.

Farmer's Market: Pee Dee State Farmers Market in Florence

Season: Fall

It cools off. In agriculture (for most farmers, not all), but for a lot of our crops, (fall) is a culmination of all your work. Eight years ago, in October, I saw fall at its worst when we had the thousand-year flood. That was the most challenging time of my time here because it was so devastating. And when it's not a devastating (season), like most years, that's one extra reason.

Fruit: Peach

I'll stick with a good July peach.

Vegetable: Squash

Or butterbeans. Throw in a little tomato and you got succotash.

Boiled peanuts or roasted: Boiled

For the most part, boiled. I like boiled peanuts if it's a crowd of people sitting around. If I'm a ball game by myself, then roasted peanuts.

Farm-to-Table Restaurant: Crave

I know they're changing hands, but Crave is a good little place over on Millwood around here. I also think the world of Bobby Williams and all the Lizard's Thickets. I'll go to Lizard's Thicket and get the kids plate, one piece of chicken and two vegetables for like $5. I'm like, 'Dang, y'all losing money on that one.'

Farming event you look forward to each year: Lowcountry Strawberry Festival

I (also) like corn mazes and stuff like that. Out at Mac's Pride (Peaches) in McBee, they always try to stay a step ahead so that's always fun. For years, I'd never miss the Peach Festival in Gilbert for July 4th.

Farming resource not enough people know about: Where to Buy Local info from SC Dept of Agriculture

During the pandemic, we added a 'Where to Eat Local' page on our website and it got so much activity... never waste a crisis. Always try to come out of the other side better.