River Rat's Mike Tourville reflects on eight years running longtime brewery in Columbia

You might know River Rat Brewery from their Astronaut Sauce IPA. Or from their tourist-drawing taproom next to Williams-Brice Stadium. Or maybe you've stopped by the jazz brunch event they've added to their calendar this year.
Regardless of how you've heard about them, it's no secret the city's oldest distribution brewery has a long history in Columbia — and it celebrated its eighth year in business this month.
It's a milestone marked by drunken ambitions.
Owner Mike Tourville began brewing out of his house as a hobby a decade ago and his friends liked what he was making. According to Tourville, he was "silly enough to listen to a bunch of drunk people" and open up his own brewery.
Tourville reflected on eight years of operating River Rat Brewery with Free Times.
From expanding taproom offerings and events to offering regional distribution to states like North Carolina and Georgia, the brewery has weathered the pandemic and Tourville is looking to sustain what the brewery is doing for years to come.
Free Times: So you've been at River Rat for eight years now. Tell me a little bit about how the last eight years have been for you.
Mike Tourville: It's been long. It's just been, you know, it's just been a wild ride, as probably most people you'd talk to in the brewery business. When we started selling beer out into the community and whatnot there were 3,400 breweries. And as of today, there's 15,000, going on 18,000 breweries just in the United States alone. So the beer bubble has busted.
It's not the heyday it used to be. So in order to survive, most breweries have to have a taproom, food and create kind of an atmosphere. And a lot of money that the brewery makes is usually from the taproom more so than outside sales. Now with the pandemic, and everything else, you know, it's just, it's a survival game, basically. At least for us it is.
A lot of times it seems like the market drives what breweries are doing. How does that kind of affect what you guys do and what you sell?
I don't know if that that fits our motives. We're making the beers we make and we got we've got a niche into the hazy IPAs. Our Astronaut Sauce has been a real big seller for us and we're just doing what we do. We're just kind of working hard and bringing people into our taproom and producing beers that are enjoyable. It seems that most people these days, and what I've witnessed from bottle shops and whatnot, is 'What's new?'
South Carolina distributors keep bringing in new beers from out of state. I think that's sad, because most, most cities and whatnot are hyperlocal. And for some reason, Columbia is just not that way. I wish it wasn't like that. I think everybody's trying to stay in business, making money and it just makes it more difficult for local breweries who are just trying to make Columbia a cool place and so we're trying to survive on tourism and loyalty and repeat business and things of that nature.
With everyone always kind of wanting something new. How do you continue to carve out your niche in Columbia?
Well we're trying to do stuff in the brewery. We have a very good food program. On Wednesdays, we do a "hit it and quit it" (menu) so that basically is where we take our core beers and we add other adjuncts to them, as we brew them, and we'll put some beer aside and we'll add flavors to them and whatnot and put them on our hit it and quit it (menu) on Wednesday.
Like right now, we're doing a Mexican chocolate brown, a Hazelnut brown, that kicked in less than 24 hours. So we're bringing it out again because it seems like people liked it. I'm not saying we're going to make cans (for those) and that's an expensive venture. We try to get certain beers that are only available in a taproom to keep people coming back.
And we've also started a jazz brunch. So brunch is big in Columbia, there's not a lot of places to go. And if you go to those places, everybody's inundated. So we decided to join the march, be part of it and it's been pretty successful for us, particularly because we're doing something very unique with the jazz.
Do you kind of have hopes or plans to continue expanding distribution to other states or are you comfortable right now focusing on South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia?
Nobody's picking anybody up. There's so many breweries in so many states. I mean look at South Carolina alone, look how many breweries there are. The pie keeps getting smaller plus distributors are picking up out of state breweries.
I mean, if somebody came to me and said, "We want your beers," we've got to look at logistics and shipping. And shipping is expensive. And now look at the gas prices, that drives everything up. It's a little more complicated than it used to be unfortunately, but and that's why I say everybody's grounded and looking at their taproom for for net sales.
What do you see for the future of your brewery and tap room?
What I'd like to see is the laws to change because they're very antiquated in South Carolina. We do not have the ability to self distribute. We (could) easily handle Columbia ourselves and cut out the middleman and make more profits and also the beers would be cheaper, but I don't see that changing anytime soon.
South Carolina is just very antiquated. We're one of the very few states like that so we can't get our beer into beer clubs or anything else to get our beer out there. It's very frustrating that it's like that and it's been like that forever. And I don't see it changing anytime soon.