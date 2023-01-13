Rhett Elliott, former longtime chef of The War Mouth, has died

Rhett Elliott, the longstanding chef of Columbia's Southern food restaurant The War Mouth, died Jan. 7, Elliott's fiancé Brittany Odom confirmed. He was 48.

Elliott, who spent his adult life in the restaurant industry, in December 2015 started The War Mouth, a restaurant in Columbia's Cottontown neighborhood with elevated food of the Midlands. He helped establish it as a staple in Columbia, a neighborhood spot known for its skillful Southern dishes like catfish stew, rice and hash, and chicken bog.

Elliott died from complications with cirrhosis, Odom confirmed.

A Camden native, Elliott grew up working for his father's pig catering company. In adulthood, he bounced around to a number of fine-dining establishments after studying at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Portland, Ore. After serving in positions like chef de cuisine at Coda Del Pesce in Isle of Palms, he brought an impressive resume to the city when he returned to Columbia in 2014.

After spending years traveling, Elliott grew weary of constantly packing his bags and formulated the plan to open his own restaurant in the Midlands, The War Mouth.

"He championed Southern cuisine like it was fine dining," said Alex Strickland, executive chef of Black Rooster. "(Elliott) grew up and lived in South Carolina for a very, very long time. He was one of the first to ever be like, 'Hey, I'm not doing (Southern food) to be cool or to get a grant.' He was just like, 'This is what I've always used.' "

When the Southern food restaurant opened in late 2015, Free Times called it "the food of the South Carolina outdoors, but with a fine-dining edge."

It quickly became a place that folks in Columbia loved — well-known for delicious meals and an impressive selection of specialty cocktails. Much of that was due to Elliott's dedication and care for the cuisine he was creating — friends and family echoed the sentiment that the food of the Midlands was Elliott's passion.

"He didn't feel like a lot of people chose the food from the Midlands, chose the food that the people from around here traditionally grow up eating to elevate," said David Adedokun, a former bar manager at The War Mouth. "(Elliott) wanted to elevate the culture of this place. I think in doing so he instilled pride in a lot of people who are from around here and who consider that a part of their culture."

Both in and out of the kitchen, friends described Elliott as a gentle guy with a knack for witty jokes, playing guitar and assigning everyone a nickname. He had a quiet intelligence that he didn't boast about, Adedokun said. With Elliott's experience of coming up in kitchens with grueling and tense environments, he aimed to create a space that was the opposite of that.

Zarah Newton, who worked under Elliott at The War Mouth before moving to Black Rooster, said she would miss being able to pick his brain for recipe creation and advice.

In spite of his restaurant's somewhat upscale reputation, Elliott was a fan of the simple things. His love for the outdoors and for fishing carried into adulthood, where he'd spend weekends fishing on the Congaree.

"(In middle school) he would walk across to Kendall Lake (in Camden) and fish and he'd come back home and fire up the grill and clean his fish and he'd cook his fish and he'd eat his fish and when I'd get home he'd say 'Momma, I'm not hungry,'" Elliott's mother, Jeanette Elliott recalled.

As an only child, Elliott's mother said the two of them were close and that he spent lots of time with his two cousins and aunts, often making him the only boy in the mix growing up.

In 2016, Elliott played a part in a documentary about Bradford Watermelons, a restaurant staple from a South Carolina family farm. In the documentary, Elliott cuts up the watermelon and explains that he'd use the juicy, delicious watermelon as a snack served with light salt and olive oil, in a straightforward manner that matches much of what he did at the restaurant.

"Wouldn't really want to fuss over it too much, ya know — keep it that simple," Elliott said in the documentary.

At the time of his death, Elliott was no longer at the Cottontown restaurant he'd help start. His longtime chef de cuisine, Harold Pendleton, took over in his place in the fall of 2022. Odom, who said that Elliott had been in and out of the hospital in the later months of 2022, said he had big plans for the rest of his life — he had hopes to eventually open a new restaurant in Columbia.

Elliott was engaged to be married to his fiancé Brittany Odom this month, on the same day that friends and family will now celebrate his life.

"We both were looking forward to this date together ... to have a date that we were both looking forward to and now this is how things kind of shake down, it feels like I'm living somebody else's life," Odom said.