Restaurant Shuffle: growing upscale Columbia food scene creates transitions for staffs

When Smoked opened in late 2021, it brought in a dynamic partnership to help round out its cocktail program. The Middleton family, owners of the Main Street fine dining restaurant, hired both Greg Williamson and Jess Pomerantz from the upscale restaurant Black Rooster in West Columbia.

The prior had experience at Proof, a highly regarded cocktail bar in Charleston and was Black Rooster's bar manager. Meanwhile, Pomerantz had competed in a national cocktail competition, faring extremely well — and would go on to win it this year.

That opening strategy brought in some of the city’s big bartending names to the restaurant and it’s a trend that has continued since. In the last month, chef Cody Ross, formerly of Hampton Street Vineyard was hired to be its executive sous chef and they hired David Adedokun after he left The War Mouth and his post as its top barman.

This hiring strategy befits a restaurant of the caliber the Middletons, who are responsible for reshaping much of Main Street, are attempting to create, however it also leaves prominent openings in the workers’ former spots.

The Middleton family, siblings Greg and Sara, who owns Smoked were unavailable for an interview.

It’s led to a conundrum in Columbia’s fine dining scene — there’s a limited pool of classically trained chefs and bartenders for a growing number of fine dining restaurants to choose from.

It’s something surely to only intensify as well. In early 2023, 929 Kitchen & Bar owner Sean Kim will open a Korean BBQ spot, MOA II, based on his popular Charlotte location. And Bourbon and Black Rooster chef-owner Kristian Niemi has an upcoming project, The Dragon Room, a cocktail bar and Japanese small-plates restaurant, headed for the Vista. Those two will also join spots like Main Street’s Ambrosia Taverna, which opened in late October.

This timing also comes as local restaurants routinely lament the state of the hiring pool, with restaurants, at times, cutting hours or certain services due to the lack of staff.

Free Times talked with staff who have filled open roles and those who have left for perceived bigger opportunities to examine how local restaurants are making do with hiring.

The Smoked method: How the new spot is attracting restaurant veterans

Smoked is drawing big names for a multitude of reasons. Chefs and bartenders at the restaurant echoed the idea that the size of the restaurant, the resources and opportunities provided by having ample funding and the opportunity for creative freedom in their dishes and cocktails drew them to Smoked.

"I think the biggest thing is just exploring new things, new menus. I have never gotten to work with really high quality meats and stuff like that so learning that has been fun," Ross, the restaurant's new executive sous chef, said.

Ross left the upscale brasserie just blocks away, Hampton Street Vineyard, in mid-October to take the executive sous chef position at Smoked. He cited the level of talent and the size of the restaurant as reasons for transitioning to Smoked.

David Adedokun, who recently left The War Mouth where he led the restaurant's cocktail program, echoed those sentiments. He parted ways at The War Mouth, a laidback southern restaurant with an impressive cocktail program, after he said the restaurant started to take a different approach to its cocktail menu.

"The creativity aspect, obviously, is a huge part of it," Adedokun said. "There's definitely still a lot of structure around trying to create an environment that still rewards people for thinking creatively."

The hirings come just shy of the restaurant's one year anniversary. When the Main Street oyster bar and microbrewery first opened in November of last year, they snagged a handful of other prominent restaurant names, including Jess Pomerantz and Greg Williamson. The pair helped spearhead the cocktail program at Black Rooster when the West Columbia upscale spot opened in 2019.

Pomerantz said she was convinced by Williamson to join when he told her that he was leaving Black Rooster for Smoked last year. She said she's enjoyed having the space to bounce ideas off of impressive colleagues like Williamson and Adedokun and that, "creativity breeds creativity."

The gap left by the departure of industry veterans (and how restaurants prepare for it)

But when folks like Pomerantz and Williamson leave, the restaurant staff they helped train and worked with are responsible for filling the void left by their departure. That's where folks like Hunter Cone come in.

The 23-year-old joined Black Rooster as a server when he was 19 and attending the University of South Carolina. He trained as a bartender under Williamson and when the Williamson and Pomerantz left for Smoked in November, Cone stepped in to run the bar and is now the restaurant's general manager.

Cone said the creative freedom that Williamson had given the restaurant's bartenders allowed an easier transition for the bar once Williamson left. He said at a lot of restaurants, bar managers tend to set the entire menu themselves.

"What Greg started is that he allowed other bartenders other than himself to be able to put their ideas on the menu, which I continue to do and I think that's a great idea, not only to build trust in your bartenders and kind of build a good relationship with them, but also to prevent the cocktail list and program from being monotonous," Cone said.

This type of hands-on training of servers, bartenders and line cooks allows restaurants to be able to promote from within when executive chefs and bar managers leave — hiring internally is the ideal solution, Saluda's owner Steve Cook said.

"It's the kind of industry that you never know if they're going to be a good executive chef until they get the job," Cook said.

After he lost his former executive chef Josh Rogerson, he hired Toby Leeuw. Leeuw and Cook had worked together in the past and that was a factor in Cook's decision, he said.

The same thing happened when Black Rooster's former executive chef Frank Bradley left to work at downtown rooftop bar and restaurant Hendrix — then sous chef Alex Strickland was promoted to executive chef after working at the restaurant since its inception. And again, at The War Mouth, when owner Porter Barron promoted a longtime line cook, Harold Pendleton to the helm of the kitchen just a few months ago.

It seems to be the solution restaurant owners have found for the growing demand for and seemingly decreasing supply for executive chefs and longtime, experienced bartenders.

As the city's upscale dining scene becomes more pronounced, the lack of a culinary school becomes more evident.

"I think (a culinary program) is something that not only would benefit the current restaurants today... man what a tremendous thing for the city in general," Cook said. "You want these chefs to go to school here, get jobs here, come up through the ranks and then open something really cool."