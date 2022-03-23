Restaurant Revitalization Fund likely won't be renewed. What does that mean for SC restaurants?

With the $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by Congress in early March lacking renewed funding for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, or RRF, restaurants across the country and in South Carolina could face an uphill battle as they recover from the lingering effects of the pandemic.

The lack of funding for RRF, a $28.6 billion lifeline from the Small Business Administration for restaurants to keep them afloat during the pandemic, could sink nearly a thousand restaurants, according to Susan Cohen, president of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.

The fund provided selected restaurants with funds equal to their revenue loss up to $10 million with no requirement to pay it back as long as the money was used before March 11, 2023. So many restaurants applied that the fund ran out of money.

"They're really still trying to regain ground that they never did last year and it's almost impossible. For those that did receive funding based on their revenue losses the year before are certainly in a different position than those other 2100 restaurants that did apply for funds," Cohen said.

According to Cohen, around a third of restaurants that applied for the funds were selected, leaving over 2,000 restaurants without much relief — other loans like the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan were also available.

The Restaurant Relief Fund was created as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act to help keep restaurants afloat in the pandemic. Of the $28.6 billion, over 1,000 South Carolina restaurants were selected for more than $200 million in relief, according to data released from the Small Business Administration.

But many restaurants who didn't receive these funds still face an uphill battle in the recovery from COVID-19, with supply chain issues and staffing shortages still affecting many businesses. A national survey from the National Restaurant Association in January of this year found that nearly half of the restaurants that did not receive funding from RRF feel it's not likely they will survive without more funding.

And while Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe owner Ricky Mollohan doesn't see closure in his restaurant's future, he said the funds would've allowed him to get back on his feet and start the process of recovering from the pandemic.

"I don't consider us fully recovered until we are open for lunch, and dinner, and are able to feel a little bit better that there's not another variant possibility," said Mollohan. The spot, which currently only serves dinner, was once a popular lunch spot before the pandemic hit.

Mollohan applied for the RRF grant and was one of the nearly 2,000 restaurants to not be chosen. In the months before the pandemic began, Mollohan had plans to renovate and expand the restaurant. He said that because COVID-19 put those plans on halt, he had hopes that the grant money would allow him to expand.

But some experts don't think the relief fund is the solution to the problem.

USC's College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management Professor George Hendry suggested the solution to these issues is not found in relief funding, but rather in finding long-term solutions to the problems plaguing the industry — like finding ways to bring workers back to the industry.

"(Restaurant workers) have gone other places that not only pay them more, but also treat them better," Hendry said, "For decades and decades, we took our servers, we paid them below minimum wage, saying, 'Oh, you can make up the difference in tips.' And they worked their tails off and did a lot of work for average pay. And once COVID hit and they had to reevaluate their lifestyles."

By October of last year, the number of workers leaving the restaurant industry totaled up to 892,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The federal minimum wage for wait staff is $2.13 per hour, not including tip.