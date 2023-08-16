Prost! Bierkeller, Columbia's German-style brewery, opens, sets date for Oktoberfest

It's official, Columbia. Bierkeller is open.

The German-style brewery, which started as a pop-up along Columbia's riverwalks in 2018, has set up a permanent home under the Canalside Lofts apartment and retail complex, the brewery and taproom's owner Scott Burgess confirmed.

"We announced it to some of our newsletter subscribers... then word got out to the world so now we're in trouble," Burgess joked. "We tried to (open) quietly, but we weren't exactly successful in that."

The brewery and taproom, which will host a grand opening ceremony on Sept. 19, has been long anticipated in Columbia, since Burgess announced the project in April of last year.

Less than a month after the brewery officially opens, Bierkeller will host its annual Oktoberfest celebration on October 14 and 15. The beer-drinking festival, which is modeled after Munich's weeks-long party under the same name, will feature live music from Channelheimers, a Bavarian oompah quartet from Augusta, Georgia, food and, of course, beer.

The 7,000-square-foot space is decked out with a German-inspired market hall, nine beer tanks and an outdoor patio and biergarten, right next to the Columbia Canal.

The brewery has five primary beers on tap, along with a handful of rotating specials.

"We're not known for having a 30-tap wall," Burgess told Free Times in a previous interview. "We'd like to put every bit of effort that we can muster into making the ones that we do produce the best they can possibly be."

Bierkeller, which has been brewing beer in earnest since 2016, gained popularity as a brand in 2018 when it began hosting pop-up events on the riverwalk, just outside of Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. The Tuesday night events, where patrons exchanged purchased coins for large mugs of beer, drew hundreds of people each week.

Burgess told Free Times in February that he hoped to emulate the feel of the Tuesday night pop-ups at the new brewery and taproom -- by continuing to use token for purchasing food and drinks and having the outdoor space available.

Parking is available for the brewery at nearby parking garages, but not the surface lots, which are reserved for residents of the apartment complex. Specific information about parking and directions to the brewery can be found at bierkellercolumbia.com.

The brewery and taproom is located at 600 Canalside St. and is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., until 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Saturday from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Burgess said that until Sept. 19 the brewery is set to be open during these hours, but are "asking people to be patient" if hours differ during the soft open phase.