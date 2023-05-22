Pinball, cornhole or beer: How Columbia's themed bars are offering more than just drinks

When Bang Back Pinball Lounge and Transmission Arcade Bar both opened in the heart of downtown just as the pandemic waned, they joined one of the only other themed bars in town, Craft Axe Throwing.

Now, Cottontown's newest bar and bag tossing facility, Capital City Cornhole, is opening, and business owners around Columbia are cautiously optimistic about the future of bars that offer more than just drinks.

Themed bars in town are few and far between, but owners of Transmission, Bang Back Pinball Lounge and Craft Axe Throwing hope local customers will see the potential. After all, themed bars in other South Carolina cities, like Group Therapy Pub and Playground in Greenville and Replay Brewing in Fort Mill, have been successful.

While business owners like Transmission's Josh Bumgarner and Bang Back's Fred Richardson said they hope Columbia appreciates their bars, they doubt that an influx of more themed bars could thrive in Columbia.

Richardson said the way that the bars market themselves to locals is important.

“When we first came to town, we started talking to people and trying to describe what (the bar) was,” Richardson said. “The only point of reference people had was Dave and Busters. They’re like, ‘So it’s a Dave and Busters,’ and we were like, ‘No, no, it’s not.’”

Richardson signed a lease for Bang Back on March 1, 2020. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, his grand opening was stalled. Transmission Arcade also opened up around the same time, but the circumstances didn’t deter either bar.

“It's never easy opening a restaurant in any circumstances," Richardson said. "And so this just sort of seemed to be, like, one more thing to deal with."

Both Transmission and Bang Back are bars themed around arcade games. Bang Back Pinball Lounge is strictly pinball, offering 20 games like Mandalorian Pro and Congo. Transmission has more than 25 games and boasts a diverse menu with Sunday brunch, Cheesesteak Monday and classic favorites like smothered fries and the Tikka Chicken Sando.

“The main theme is definitely kind of just like a barbecue theme,” Bumgarner said. “Like almost everything on the menu is going to have some sort of kiss of smoke somewhere, usually.”

Richardson prides Bang Back as a haven for foodies. With menu items like prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella sticks with sun-dried pesto, pimento cheese hush puppies and pulled chicken tacos with a dollop of grapefruit-chive chimichurri, customers are bound to leave the lounge satisfied.

“I wanted to provide incredible food based on a food truck mentality,” Richardson said.

Transmission Arcade and Bang Back Pinball Lounge cater to families. Craft Axe Throwing in the Vista also offers a welcoming environment for families with children, providing fun for people ages 10 and up.

Maranda Sanford, manager of Craft Axe Throwing, loves that the venue and her staff create a family-friendly environment. She began working part-time at the company while working another full-time job. After a couple of years, she quit her full-time job and stayed with Craft Axe.

In addition to 17 lanes for craft axe throwing and TVs, the company provides foamboards for little ones, Skee-Ball machines, pool tables, checkerboards and tic tac toe boards.

“Adults can have fun at the same time with the kids,” Sanford said.

Sanford hopes that other themed businesses and families will see Columbia’s potential for growth in the entertainment area.

“The baseball field, downtown, the Fireflies, once that keeps building up a little bit more, I think, they will bring more attractions and family-oriented things to where you can get out.” Sanford said. “We don’t just have the lake for the summer. We have other things you can partake in.”