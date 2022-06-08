Physical menus are yet another thing Columbia lost to the pandemic

Bess Crawford fidgeted with her phone's camera app as she tried to scan the QR code on the table at Tazza Kitchen.
"It just doesn't connect or when it does connect it's just, for some reason, it's just not easy to navigate the menu," said Crawford, 53, who has struggled to adjust to the new technology found in many local restaurants.
When she finally got the menu to load on the six-inch screen of her iPhone, she struggled with the glitchy .pdf file that in pre-pandemic days was a printed menu.
What was once a COVID-19 pandemic pivot to make wary customers more comfortable while eating out has become a permanent change at some restaurants in Columbia.
For some, like Crawford, it's an unwelcome change.
More than half of restaurants across the country have introduced scannable QR code menus since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the National Restaurant Association's 2021 State of the Industry report.
In August of last year, Bitly, a link management site, reported that it had seen a 750% increase in QR code downloads over the last year and a half, according to a CNBC report.
The trend of using scannable QR codes that link to digital menus began as a result of the pandemic and is an industry trend that experts don't see going away anytime soon.
Brittany Mendez, a former bartender who works as a Florida-based digital marketing expert, said QR codes "are here to stay."
"They will be in every restaurant within the next 10 years, with the exception of smaller, local businesses that want to stick to the old ways," Mendez said.
While some more ritzy spots around town have held onto physical menus or turned to printing physical menus every day, more casual spots like burger and pizza joints have found success using digital menus.
Village Idiot, a Five Points staple, switched entirely to scannable QR codes when restaurants reopened following the first outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-owner Kelly Glynn said that it was easier and safer than having to wipe down individual menus after each use.
Once Glynn realized that the mostly college-aged crowd that visited both the Five Points and Olympia Mills locations of her restaurants adjusted quickly to the scannable menus, she decided she'd never go back to physical menus.
"It definitely has its pros and cons, but the majority of our clientele for the two downtown (Village) locations, it's already ingrained. They're comfortable with it. It's what they know, so it's been very easy to keep it," Glynn said. "We will never bring back an in house dining menu."
And with ongoing issues, such as supply chain shortages and rising food costs, having a digital menu that you can change with the click of a button is necessary, Glynn said.
Restaurants that have decided to keep physical menus have had to get creative when it comes to dealing with these issues — Motor Supply's Wales said the restaurant uses daily printed menus and then recycles them as coasters for drinks.
At West Columbia's Steve's Deli, owner Josh Salonich took prices off the printed menu to deal with the rising food costs.
Despite the digital menu trend, some of Columbia's most well-known fine dining spots have decided to keep physical menus — from the recently opened oyster bar/microbrewery Smoked to longtime Vista restaurant Motor Supply Company Bistro.
“We just prefer to have something that people can (physically) look over," said Eddie Wales, who owns Motor Supply. "There’s too many phones being used in restaurants already. People should put their phones away and enjoy the experience and so we don’t want people to have to use their phones while they’re here."
Tim Gardner, owner of Main Street's Lula Drake Wine Parlour, said that the physical menus are an essential part of the his bar's experience. When he reopened his wine bar in the summer of last year, he introduced QR code menus for patrons seated outdoors, but kept physical menus inside the bar.
"Outside, it’s a different experience, you've got patio furniture, umbrellas, so it’s not as formal as being inside," Gardner said. "There’s a feeling I want people to have when they come inside and everything that you’re experiencing, everything that you touch, everything that's on the wall, your seating, should add to that experience."
But for more casual spots like Glynn's, where the atmosphere is more relaxed and tables are covered in photos of patrons and old staff members as opposed to white table cloths, there's no need for elegantly designed printed menus, Glynn said.
She said that while she doesn't think she'd ever have switched to digital menus without the onset of the pandemic, it's made life in the restaurant industry much easier and she's found few downsides.
"The only downside is people that cannot figure out how to use a QR code and again, that's becoming fewer and far between as we continue to kind of navigate out of COVID, it's just become the norm I think for for the majority of the population," Glynn said.