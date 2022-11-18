Ownership, kitchen at Il Giorgione changes hands: '(He) knows this restaurant as well as anyone'

When George and Monica Kessler, the husband-wife duo behind Il Giorgione on Devine Street, decided they wanted to retire from the restaurant business, they knew exactly who they wanted to take over their restaurant.

"I could not imagine a better scenario to leave this and to leave it with someone else because Keven (McDonald) was with me when we opened," George said. "(He) knows this restaurant as well as anyone."

The restaurant's first employee, a sous chef named Keven McDonald, will take over both the kitchen and ownership of the restaurant, along with his wife, Meagan, at the end of the year.

The pair hope to keep the same culinary vision and dedication to service that they said George and Monica have sustained over the last decade, while also re-introducing lunch and weekend brunch at the restaurant. Both of those meals were cut during the pandemic and haven't been successfully brought back because of staffing issues, the owners said.

"It's Gio's name on the building, right? So we want to make sure that we honor what they've built and what they've spent so much time building," Meagan said. "While there'll be like a few changes while we put our own stamp on things, the majority of the community feel and service will stay the same."

Keven helped open Il Giorgione, fondly known by restaurant staff and patrons as Gio's, in Sept. 2012 in an old tapas restaurant along Devine Street. The place was outfitted with a bar and an exhaust hood in the kitchen, but not much else, George and Monica said.

The two built the restaurant from there, with the vision of emulating restaurants they had visited on trips to Italy.

The pair, who both grew up in New Jersey, but didn't meet until they were adults, have run the restaurant together for just over a decade — with Monica on the business side of things and George in the kitchen.

"She couldn't have done it without my cooking and I couldn't have done it without her accounting," George said, joking that Monica kept him in check and made sure the operation was running smoothly while he led the kitchen.

Keeping in that fashion, Keven and Meagan plan to follow a similar model, with Meagan focusing on the business while Keven will be the new executive chef.

The restaurant got its name from one of George's professors at the University of South Carolina, where he studied Italian.

His professor, Fausto Pauluzzi, referred to George as Giorgione, which in Italian means "big George." When George opened the restaurant, he said he wanted to use that name because his time at the university inspired the vision for the restaurant.

"He said, 'I'm going to call it Il Giorgione.' I said 'Oh god, George, nobody in Columbia is gonna understand what the hell that name means," Pauluzzi said. "But he stuck with it and he created this nice interior ... and I just enjoy going there, not just for the food, but the friendship and the comfort that I feel there."

Like George, Keven has spent decades in the restaurant industry.

He got his start as a teenager working at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, after he fell in love with the chaos and fast-paced nature of the restaurant industry after watching his dad own a social club in the area.

He moved on to work at High West Distillery where he met Meagan — who was taking a gap year from graduate school and worked as a hostess at the same restaurant. When she moved to Columbia for graduate school at USC, Keven followed.

"We got in town on a Friday before the semester started in August and (Keven) interviewed with George and Monica that Monday," Meagan said.

"The timing was perfect," Monica added.

Keven found the job through a Craigslist ad and joined the staff working under George, where he worked for four years before moving back to his home state of Utah to be closer to family. When the pandemic began, and on the heels of the birth of their first child, the couple decided they wanted to move back to Columbia, a city they had fallen in love with back in 2012. They reached out to George and Monica and Keven rejoined the staff in late 2020.

The pair said they plan to keep the menu around 80% the same as it is now, with a few added dishes. They also plan to make slight renovations to the restaurant, which will cause them to temporarily close from the end of December until January 10, they estimated. They hope to build off of the current staff, which is around 25 mostly part time workers, to 30 people.