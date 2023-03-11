Not ready to go home? Here's where to head after St. Pat's in Five Points

For some on St. Patrick's Day weekend in Columbia, the massive annual celebration in Five Points, which kicks off early morning and wraps up around dinner time is enough to satisfy — what more could you want from a day of drinking, food, live music and a parade?

But for others, the party doesn't stop when the music ends. If you find yourself in the latter category, the party continues (and even starts earlier in the weekend at a few bars) even after the festival concludes.

Here's a roundup of Columbia bars and restaurants to hit after the party's over:

Art Bar

Perhaps, and especially if you're a visitor, it may feel a bit weird that one of the largest St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the Southeast is in Columbia. That's because Columbia tends to celebrate the weird.

The downtown bar that has arguably celebrated Columbia's weirdness for the longest time is Art Bar, located in arts and entertainment district the Vista.

An "everybody bar" as its been called by one of its bartenders, the 30-year-old eclectic, dimly lit, yet colorful bar at 1211 Park St. casually rejects labels (such as "the robot bar," in reference to its logo) and prides itself on welcoming all.

Vista Guild Executive Director Abby Anderson said Art Bar, which has live comedy and karaoke nights during the week and live music and DJs on weekends, has a vibe that the rest of the city just doesn't have.

Art Bar is open until 2 a.m. daily. Parking is unlikely to pose as much of a challenge as the festival in Five Points, but downtown on St. Patrick's Day weekend is as good a time as any to use ridesharing apps and avoid driving, especially if you're drinking.

Jake's on Devine

If you're at the festival, maybe you don't even want to think about how you're going to get somewhere else by car and would rather just party at a close-by spot.

Luckily there are bars in Five Points to hang out after-hours, and the spacious, dog-friendly Jake's is a reliable one. It's well loved by college students so it's sure to be busy on Saturday night, but it's roomy with a large outdoor patio and picnic space, bar eats and TVs for any sports.

Jake's, 2112 Devine St., is also open until 2 a.m. most nights, but closed Mondays.

Maybe by the end of the festival in Five Points, you're ready to call it a night, and that's perfectly OK. Jake's will be there the next day for Sunday brunch.

Village Idiot Pizza

A staple of Five Points along with Jake's — although there are two other locations, one on Whaley Street and one on Forest Drive — Village Idiot Pizza at 2009 Devine St. could be a great spot not only to directly follow people's Five Points excursions, but also to serve as a pre-game locale.

Village Idiot has an extensive drink selection, but like every place on this list, it is not just a bar. A New York-style slice (or pie) might be exactly what someone in your weekend entourage may want for dinner on that Friday night, which is the actual St. Patrick's Day, or for lunch on the Sunday after the festival is over and the crowd has dwindled.

Readers of the Free Times voted the 33-year-old, upstairs Five Points staple "Best Pizza" in Columbia for five consecutive years, and in 2022 the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association inducted the popular pizza joint's owners Kelly and Brian Glynn into the state's Restaurant Hall of Fame.

The Village Idiot Five Points location is also open until midnight six days a week and closed Mondays.

Foxfield Bar and Grille

If you're really looking to get away from the crowded downtown following the festival, you could check out Rosewood's Foxfield Neighborhood Bar and Grille.

Nominated for best neighborhood bar by Free Times readers in recent years, the bar at 406 Howard St. is known for its spacious outdoor area that often features live music.

Shows at the Foxfield are usually free, but it's also known for hosting reasonably priced concerts for holiday occasions like Christmas and New Year's Eve or for charitable causes.

Other bars with happenings throughout the weekend:

The Aristocrat: Traditional Irish music on March 18 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The bar at 1001 Washington St. is open until 2 a.m. on Saturdays.

Tin Roof: Live music on March 17 starting at 5:30 p.m at 1022 Senate St.

Steel Hands: Three-day long celebration from March 16-18. The brewery is open until 11 p.m. on Saturdays at 2350 Foreman St. in Cayce.

Market on Main: Grand opening of the restaurant's sunroom on March 17 at 5 p.m at 1320 Main St.

O'Hara's Public House: Lexington's Irish pub will have live music March 17 starting at 6 p.m at 131 E. Main St.