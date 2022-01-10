Northeast Columbia's Mimsy's keeps family legacy of Asanka Kitchen going

When Prince Panford learned that his cousin, Elizabeth, was closing down her restaurant and moving out of the city, he knew he had to continue her legacy.

Panford’s cousin, Elizabeth Darkos and her husband, Sam, opened Asanka Kitchen, one of the only places in Columbia to taste West African cuisine, in 2018. After more than two years and much acclaim, the pair closed the restaurant in November and relocated to Florida.

Now Panford the “English born, African raised, American made” self-described part-time vegan has opened Mimsy’s Restaurant, a West African, vegan, American fusion restaurant to fill the gap left by Asanka’s closure.

Mimsy’s now sits where Asanka and the sister restaurant andCHICKEN, once sat and serves up similar food as one of the only places in Columbia to snag West African cuisine.

When Panford opened Mimsy’s in December, he decided he wanted to put his own spin on the restaurant — shifting the focus to healthier food, changing the name and sharing his faith with customers — while staying true to Darkos’ mission.

“She didn't want to abandon what she had started. So I was like, ‘Okay, I'll pick it up. However, I have to make it unique to me,” said Panford.

He decided to focus on making the place vegan-friendly while still offering some Asanka favorites like peanut goat soup and fufu, both Ghanian staples.

Panford also serves up Emo Tou, a flash-fried rice ball, which he called a “mini trip to Ghana on a plate.”

His decision to include healthier, vegan options came from his personal preferences for food.

“I can't sell you what I wouldn't eat and so I had to make the business decision to make it a healthier option,” Panford said.

In all of his dishes at the restaurant, Panford never uses salt.

It’s relatively uncommon for Ghanian dishes to exclude salt, Panford said, but he cooks how he ate growing up and his family often didn’t include salt.

Another way he made the place his own was through the name. He chose to name the restaurant after his niece, Mimsy.

Panford, like his cousin before him, works to form relationships with customers and invites them to sample different menu items. He also enjoys sharing his faith with customers and plans on holding a Christian karaoke night in late January.

His approach has drawn in and impressed locals, including those who frequented Asanka.

“People can cook any certain way, but it’s the integrity of the ingredients that matters,” said Natalie Spardly. She visited Asanka once before it closed and the vegan options appealed to her at Mimsy’s.

Although the restaurant hasn’t had an official opening, they began serving food on Dec. 1 and intend to hold a grand opening on March 5 in hopes that COVID-19 cases will have decreased.

The restaurant is located at 494 Town Center Pl Suite 1 and is open Tuesday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.