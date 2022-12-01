New seafood restaurant opens on Columbia's North Main Street

As a kid, Timothy Abney Jr. grew up helping out in his dad's restaurant, a family-run seafood restaurant that operated in both Columbia, and later in Orangeburg, before Timothy Abney Sr. retired from the industry.

Abney Jr., now in his forties, will open his own family-run seafood place, less than a mile from where his dad's spot once sat.

"I pretty much learned the business from him. He taught me everything I know and he's still teaching me right now to this day," Abney Jr. said.

He opened Abney Seafood in the Northside Plaza at 2315 North Main St. on Dec. 1, in the mold of his father's Abney's Seafood. The restaurant offers essentials such as crab legs, shellfish and oysters as well as a variety of seafood plates that Abney said will run customers $10 each.

Abney Jr. worked as a truck driver since the late 2000s but wanted to get back into the restaurant industry. He found out the restaurant that once occupied the space, Cook's Bakery, had closed down and took the opportunity to follow in his father's footsteps.

"It's always something that I'd been wanting to get back into myself," Abney Jr. said. "(When the) building came available in the community, I said 'Well, hey. Let's go' and we're back. This time it's me instead of him."

The restaurant will be open five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Abney said he hopes to add another day of being open as they hire more staff.