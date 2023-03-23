New Rosewood bakery is focused on 'access to good, fresh bread'

COLUMBIA — Before the sun has risen each morning, Oleg Uvarov can be found inside a Rosewood bakery, kneading dough into folds to prepare it for baking later in the day. The process begins the evening before and takes at least 24 hours.

Baking sourdough loaves is just one of the things that Uvarov, along with partners Eleni Adkins and John Bailey, does at the newly opened Sour and Salt Bakery in the Rosewood neighborhood. The bakery offers homemade items including brownies, massive specialty cookies and sourdough loaves and rolls. The bakery also plans to offer breakfast sandwiches eventually.

"If nothing else, we want to make sure that people have access to good, fresh bread," Adkins said.

Loaves range around $8, while massive brownies are $5 and large cookies are $4. Adkins, who started the bread company in earnest when she opened a location across the street in the spring of last year, said she's focused on bringing unique styles of bread to the neighborhood. She invites customers to request special recipes and breads from other cultures and countries.

The bakery, which opened its doors at the new Rosewood location in February, started in the year before the pandemic when Adkins said she really began to get serious about a hobby that she'd long enjoyed — experimenting with sourdough bread.

Each night when the bakery closes its doors, Adkins prepares massive multi-liter tubs with sourdough starters — a simple mix of flour and water that eventually forms live cultures — and leaves them for hours overnight until Uvarov arrives at four in the morning to begin folding the dough in 30-minute intervals.

"Each series of folds that we do ... helps to bring the strength up in the dough," Adkins said. "So when we do it, it doesn't seem like we're doing a lot, but every pull that we make introduces more tension into it."

Once the dough has risen in plastic tubs over the next few hours, Bailey portions out the dough into either loaves or rolls and places them in bread baskets to continue rising. At long last, nearly 24 hours later, the bread is baked in the oven for around 40 minutes and pulled out when the loaves are at 200 degrees.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Adkins spent hours perfecting her own recipe and learning the ins and outs of the bread.

The journey has been decades in the making. Adkins, who enjoyed the restaurant industry, chose a different career path than what she dreamt of at the advice of her father. When she realized, as an adult who'd studied accounting in school, that her hobby could become a business, she began to pursue it.

"I grew up in the restaurant environment and I loved it, I loved the pace of it, I love working with my hands," Adkins said.

In the spring of last year she partnered with John Bailey, who owned Philly Pretzel Factory next to the Publix on Rosewood. Bailey had opened his kitchen space up to food trucks, caterers and new business owners like Adkins. The kitchen, which he dubbed Wellspring Kitchen, had a rotating cast of over a dozen businesses utilizing the space.

But toward the end of the year, when developers bought out the building that Philly Pretzel sat in, the pair were forced to find a new home — they situated just across the street at 2761 Rosewood Drive in a space that's much larger than the former Philly Pretzel space, which was 1200 square feet and crammed when it came to sharing the kitchen.

"Before (in the Philly Pretzel space) we had an office in a cabinet and we'd have to take it out and put it where the pretzels would go when we were getting ready to close," Adkins laughed. Now, the group has their own office and a large dishwashing space aside from its large commercial kitchen.

They are set to partner with a few local caterers and a charcuterie company in the next few months, utilizing the kitchen in a similar way as Wellspring Kitchen operated inside of Philly Pretzel. The bakery's owners plan to allow food trucks, caterers and small food producers to use the kitchen for a monthly rate. Adkins said they've applied for a beer and wine license, with the intention of offering that at the bakery in the future.

The bakery joins a handful of other restaurants that have opened in the area or plan to do so soon. In summer 2022, a Starbucks opened next to Rosewood Market. Q's Corner Cafe, a Puerto Rican breakfast café near Assembly Street, opened in December 2022. This summer, Camden's Masa Mexican Street Food will open a Rosewood location right near the Starbucks.

Sour and Salt, at 2761 Rosewood Drive, is open every day of the week excluding Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It closes at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Aside from the new retail location, its bread can be found at local grocery stores and markets like Rosewood Market, 14 Carrot Whole Foods in Lexington, Uncle Willie's on North Main Street and Hillbilly Farm Stand in Chapin.

Right now Sour and Salt operates on a strictly takeout basis, but intends to eventually add drinks to its menu and provide a small amount of seating.