New North Main grocery store aims to 'build community wealth'

Growing up in rural South Carolina, Christa Williams saw firsthand how her Uncle Willie's garden fed the community. Now, she wants to do the same.

Williams plans to open her own grocery store, named Uncle Willie's, in the North Main area of Columbia. Williams, who ran for a District 1 seat on Columbia's city council last year, said she saw the need for a grocery store in an area that has struggled with food insecurity in recent years.

"One of the concerns that I heard from the neighborhood from Columbia College all the way back up to Elmwood Avenue was a need for a grocery store," Williams said. "I just got to thinking like we grew up with mom and pop stores. Why couldn't we do that now?"

In Richland County alone, more than 20% of grocery stores closed between 2016 and 2020, according to a study from the Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina. In 2018, Harveys on North Main closed along with two of the chain's other locations on Decker Boulevard and Broad River Road. Right now, in the stretch from Columbia College to Elmwood there's only a Family Dollar and the Tina Lee's Low Country Boil, which includes a market section.

Now, Williams plans to make the full-service grocery store a spot that benefits the neighborhood by focusing on offering affordable options from both local vendors and large food distributors, paying employees reasonable wages and accepting government food benefits like the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.

In this way, the grocery store will follow some of the recommendations from the Columbia Food Policy committee, a group created in 2017 by the city council to address issues dealing with food production and distribution. Access to healthy food, partnerships with local businesses and tax incentives for businesses offering fair wages were all goals set by the group and ones that Williams wants to emphasize.

"Not just advocating for someone doing a grocery store, but doing it in a way that benefits the community holistically. (Christa's) looking at the SNAP aspect, she's looking at work, (she's) not going to pay $7.50 for someone to come in and work at (her) store," said Ashley Page, who serves as a committee member for the Food Policy Council committee.

The committee found in a 2020 survey of North Columbia residents that 70% of residents experienced low access to food and just over one third of households were receiving SNAP benefits, which is higher than the state's average of 13.9%. The closures of multiple grocery stores across Richland County are something that continues to hold communities back, Page said.

The store will be small, but Williams plans to use the space wisely to fit everything from shelf items to produce and frozen food.

"This is not, I don't want this to be a big corporate grocery store. I want this to be a store where if we have someone locally that makes salad dressings and they have the proper labeling and certifications, why not put it on the shelves? Because that is how we build our community wealth," Williams said.

And making it not too big might just be the perfect business model. When grocery stores are too big for the area they are meant to serve or if they don't know the community well enough, businesses can often fail and close, said Zach Herrnstadt, who is a SNAP-Ed program coordinator in Columbia and works on the Food Policy Council.

The spot where Uncle Willie's will sit is in the heart of the growing area. Spots like Curiosity Coffee and Rambo's Fat Cat Biscuits popped up in the last few years. Next year, the area will get a new brewery — the 66,000-square foot facility will be one of the largest capacity breweries in the state.

Williams hopes to be a part of this growth and maybe even branch out into other parts of the state that also experience food insecurity, like Santee — where her uncle fed the community and where maybe she will someday as well.