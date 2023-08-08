New Indian restaurant, 7 Spices, opens on Bush River Road in Columbia

As two customers walked out of the newly opened 7 Spices Indian Cuisine & Bar on a rainy Thursday afternoon, Andy Patel stopped to ask them about their experience at the restaurant.

The Lexington-based businessman owns several gas stations and hotels. But in recent months, he decided he wanted to branch out — opening an Indian food restaurant on Bush River Road, one of only a handful of the restaurants to offer Indian cuisine in the Columbia area. His restaurant, 7 Spices, has pulled national chefs from states like Colorado and New York.

The eatery, which opened its doors in late July, focuses on traditional Indian cuisine while including well-known dishes to Americans like Butter Chicken and Tikka Masala. But venturing outside of the typical offerings is key, Patel said.

Most of the restaurants entrees range from $14 to $20 and include options like goat biryani and tandoori chicken.

Despite its name, the restaurant's kitchen staff uses more than just seven spices. Overlooking the eatery's dining room is a large, wooden shelf of over 100 different jarred spices, which Patel converted from a wine rack.

Indian cuisine offers something unique in Columbia. The style of cooking often relies heavily on a different set of spices — turmeric, cumin and saffron, to name a few — and different methods than what most American food does, Patel explained. And it's something that Columbia is interested in.

"We've had people who have had to go to Charlotte or Atlanta come in and they're like, 'Thank you, now we don't have to drive to Charlotte or Atlanta,'" Patel said.

There are few Indian restaurants in the heart of Columbia. Pan-Asian restaurants that tend to focus on East Asian cuisine have garnered prime real estate in the Main Street district and the Vista, but South Asian restaurants sit mostly along the city's outskirts. 7 Spices joins Persis Biryani Indian Grill, which sits right next door to the restaurant, and 2 Gingers on Bush River Road.

But Patel said he has no intention of being competition.

"We are not here to compete with anybody. We are different," Patel said. "I tell my employees two things — best service, best food. That's what we focus on."

In mid-July, a sign that read "Aroma of India, Authentic Indian Cuisine Opening Soon" was put up on a vacant building on Harden Street in Five Points. The restaurant would be one of the few Indian food options in the heart of Columbia — on South Main Street, Shalimar Curry House sits right across from USC's campus.

But on Bush River, 7 Spices occupies a niche — offering Indian cuisine in a setting that resembles a sports bar, with massive TVs and sports paraphernalia lining the walls.

Executive chef Ganesh Gabala started cooking and working in kitchens in India by the time he was in middle school, according to Patel, eventually moving to the United States and meeting Patel through mutual friends. The connection came in handy when Patel decided to open his own restaurant.

Gabala said the idea of helping open a new restaurant, especially in an area he was completely new to, convinced him to join Patel.

7 Spices Indian Cuisine & Bar is open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and for dinner from 5 until 9:30 p.m. It is located at 1704 Bush River Rd.