New Elgin restaurant BirdsNest Grille opens inside Random Tap space

In the fall of 2021, things turned tragic for Random Tap in Elgin.

Catherine Cosby, the restaurant and bottle shop's chef, died in an October car accident on the way to work. She had taken over the kitchen and revolutionized the bar's food program, drawing in new crowds and becoming a beloved member of the business's workforce.

From a practical standpoint, Cosby had been an answer to the bar's issue with finding steady and reliable help in the kitchen.

"It was devastating, not only for us but for the whole Random Tap family," co-owner Kimberly Gagliardi said. "After that, the kitchen was never really the same and we knew that we had to make a change."

The owners struggled to find someone to replace Cosby, hiring one chef for a brief stint before realizing it wasn't the right fit.

That's where Chatara and Donald Taylor come in.

The couple both had restaurant experience — owning and operating their own spot, Captain Taylor's BBQ and Seafood from 2017 to 2019, and running a local food truck, Hooked on Sammiches, over the last year. Donald, an Army veteran, also had professional kitchen training, studying at Johnson & Wales.

"This is what he really really always wanted to do because he can do more with his culinary skills than he could," Chatara said. "You know, with the food truck, you're confined and restricted. You can't do but so much on a food truck."

At the beginning of September, the couple opened their own restaurant, BirdsNest Grille, inside of the taproom just down the road from Ratio, a Peruvian tapas restaurant that's popular in the area. The Gagliardis said they chose the Taylors after putting an advertisement for a new business to fill the gap and interviewed other candidates before deciding on Chatara and Donald.

The two fill the void left by Cosby's death.

Cosby had joined the restaurant in spring 2020. At the time, Gagliardi, and her husband and business partner John, said they told Cosby that they didn't have enough money to pay her what she deserved, but Cosby helped them reorganize their kitchen.

She was officially put on the payroll in May of that year after declining two other higher-paying jobs at other spots, Gagliardi said.

Cosby had worked in a handful of other kitchens — from Cafe Brio in Charleston, learning how to cook upscale Southern fare, to Twisted Spur Brewing in Columbia, which she helped open in 2016.

She completely turned the kitchen around — from offering elevated bar food to offering a menu that the Gagliardi's referred to as "casually sophisticated" with items like a mozzarella salad, made with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and a dark balsamic glaze, to her poke salad.

And, now, Random Tap seems to have found a duo who can offer a semblance of Cosby's work.

Their menu puts an emphasis on English food like shepherd's pie — a dish traditionally prepared with minced meat and topped with mashed potatoes — and bangers-n-mash. Menu items range in price from around $10 to $15.

Donald grew up in Birdnest, Va. — a small community about 50 miles outside of Norfolk. He said he named the restaurant after his home, where he grew up cooking with his grandparents and learned a love for cooking in his home economics class.

"The guys were more taking (home economics) because the girls were taking it," Donald joked. "But I had a talent and my teacher, Ms. Hardesty, noticed it and I owe a lot of gratitude to her."

His teacher began entering him into competitions and taking him on field trips. And after a stint in the military, he fell back on his original love for cooking and attended culinary school.

After spending a few years out of a traditional kitchen, the couple are excited to bring something different to the taproom.

The new restaurant, which is located inside of Random Tap at 117 Spears Creek Church Rd in Elgin, is open Tuesday through Thursday until 9 p.m., weekends until 10 p.m. and Sunday afternoons until 7 p.m.