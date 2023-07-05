New commissary kitchen to open on North Main, filling 'a big need' for food truck owners

COLUMBIA — What started as a food truck venture offering a novelty option — a variety of loaded baked potatoes — will soon become a new opportunity for small businesses across Columbia as Carena Jones opens a commissary kitchen on North Main Street.
Just Jonesin' Commissary Kitchen, a shared kitchen space at 5618 N. Main St., will officially open its doors July 6 after months of planning and renovations.
"It's a really, really big need, having a space that you can use," Jones said. "Every food truck owner, caterer, chef that doesn't have their own brick-and-mortar building has to use an approved kitchen space."
Jones' commissary kitchen, which she co-owns alongside her husband, Bernard Jones, will provide another space in town for small business owners to set up shop, a requirement from the state's health department. Columbia is home to at least two other commissary kitchens — DER Kitchen, also on North Main, and Rosewood's Sour and Salt Bakery, which allows other business owners to rent space in their kitchen.
Jones' space has two full kitchens that offer space for prep, refrigeration and frying. The front kitchen space will mostly be utilized for her food truck business, Jones said.
She plans to also set up her food truck in the parking lot, creating a more permanent spot to find her food. She hopes to be able to offer local food trucks the same opportunity.
"People always ask me, 'Where are you going to be?' and 'Where are you?' and so the good thing about now having this commissary, is I can put my truck on the lot," Jones said. "I can have the commissary where I'm prepping the food right there and still have the feel of the food truck."
The former social worker decided to chase her entrepreneurial dreams in April of last year, when she started Just Jonesin' Food Truck, which primarily serves loaded baked potatoes with a variety of topping options such as shrimp alfredo or seafood.
She started her food truck, and her mission to open a commissary kitchen space to share with small business owners, when she noticed the growth of food trucks, not only in other larger cities, but also in Columbia.
Without having an opportunity and place to set up, many businesses are deterred from actually getting started, Jones said.
"Having this opportunity for people will grow the scene and allow people that've thought about 'Oh, well I really want to open a food truck, but I don't really know where the commissaries are in Columbia or even if there's even an option,'" Jones said. "There's such a need for different options."
Jones opens her commissary at a time when food trucks in Columbia have begun to find their footing and establish a stronghold — breweries such as Craft and Draft, WECO Bottle and Biergarten and Hazelwood Brewing Company regularly host rotating food truck vendors. At Soda City market each week, a slew of vendors offer a variety of cuisines.
The commissary kitchen, located at 5618 N. Main St., will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. on July 6.