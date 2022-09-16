Nationwide labor shortage leads Columbia restaurants to increase pay, add benefits

Motor Supply Co. Bistro Chef Wes Fulmer used to struggle each week to make sure everyone on his staff got enough hours.

Now, he struggles with a different problem — finding enough people to fill the schedule.

More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants across the nation and across Columbia continue to struggle with finding and retaining workers, a decades-old problem only exacerbated by the pandemic.

“The conditions that people work in was a big issue and ... that it's one of the lowest paying jobs on the spectrum with no benefits,” Fulmer said. He said the downtown upscale restaurant has dealt with higher turnover in the past two years than seen in previous years.

While industry data seems to suggest the issue is getting somewhat better, experts said the restaurant and service industry has a long way to go before returning to pre-pandemic operations.

"Our industry has done a major shift because of COVID," said George Hendry, director of the McCutchen House, a restaurant on the University of South Carolina's campus that is staffed by students in the hospitality program. "We abused our employees for decades and the industry did nothing about it because it was like 'Well, this is the way it is.'"

For many restaurant owners across Columbia, the shortage of workers has forced them to confront a bigger issue — how to incentivize people to work for them rather than taking jobs that pay better or are less demanding.

Some restaurants have turned to incentives such as sign-on bonuses and added perks like free meals during shifts, while other spots have increased pay or tacked on benefits. The latter seems to be working more than the former, according to restaurant owners.

At Rush’s, a regional fast-food chain that shut down a Lexington location in mid-August citing the labor shortage, the solution to the issue is to formulate a hiring campaign to inform potential applicants of open jobs.

“We're trying to find a way to put our name out there to let people know that we are looking, that we do have flexible hours, good pay, benefits maybe some other people don't have,” said Don Alcorn, president and CEO of Rush’s.

The chain typically starts those with no experience at $10 an hour and matches the salary of experienced applicants, according to Alcorn.

But some restaurant owners have found that the key to drawing people to their spots is raising wages.

The median rent in Columbia sits at $934 for a one-bedroom apartment, according to Rentdata.org, meaning that restaurant workers making $10 an hour for 40 hours a week would spend more than half of their pre-taxed paycheck on rent.

Spots like Motor Supply slightly bumped their wages over the course of the pandemic, according to Fulmer, from a range of $12 to $14 an hour pre-pandemic to $13 to $15 an hour now.

Dining spots that have had consistently competitive wages and reasonable hours said finding workers hasn’t been as big of an issue.

“We have a pretty beneficial and attractive labor model ... so we have ... probably not felt the labor issue nearly as badly as some of the places around that are trying to staff 14 shifts a week, lunch and dinner," said Wade Penland, the general manager at Hendrix, a rooftop bar and restaurant on Main Street. "So it definitely takes a smaller staff for us to run our restaurant.”

The restaurant is open for dinner only and is closed on Sundays and Mondays, meaning that workers have guaranteed days off each week. Penland said no one on the staff makes under $13 an hour and wait staff members make tips in addition to the base pay.

The goal is to eventually get the minimum wage at Hendrix to $15, according to Penland.

Over the course of the pandemic, the restaurant nearly halved its wait staff from 10 full-time workers to 4. Since the pandemic has receded, it has added one person, Penland said.

He said that within a number of days of posting a job, he received over 80 applications but has struggled to find employees who are the right fit for the restaurant.

“For us, it hasn't necessarily been the lack of people or volume or staff, it's been the quality of people that we're looking for, people that fit into what we do and are able to actually step into the role that we need to fill,” Penland said, noting that the lack of experienced applicants has been a challenge for the restaurant.

Fulmer at Motor Supply has had a similar issue. Although he’s been getting applicants, he’s struggled to find people who have the experience and skills that he’s looking for at the restaurant.

For nearly two years, restaurant employment growth has consistently climbed, according to data from the National Restaurant Association. Despite this, the industry is still more than half a million jobs short from pre-pandemic levels. The National Restaurant Association found that two out of three restaurants were short-staffed between July 14 and August 5, according to a survey.

Hendry said he’s seen restaurants offer higher wages than pre-pandemic and tack on benefits for workers, but that restaurant owners still struggle with getting strong applicants and with high turnover, partly because of how many people left the industry during the pandemic.

“A lot of people, when we bounced back, decided to go elsewhere and they're working less hours. They're working (in) less physically hard, less stressful environment for probably more pay than what we were doing (before COVID),” Hendry said.