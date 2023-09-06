Inside MOA Korean BBQ space, set to open in mid-September on Columbia's Main Street

The ceramic pots atop a platform in the upcoming MOA Korean BBQ space are more significant than they may seem.

For Sean Kim, the restaurant's owner who also operates a MOA location in Charlotte and Columbia's 929 Kitchen & Bar, the pots and the platform they sit on, known as jangdokdae in Korea, remind him of home.

Jangdokdae are large ceramic pots that traditionally sit on an outdoor terrace or platform and are used to store or ferment food. It's the type of process that Kim's executive chef, Roi Seo, will use in MOA — with attention to authenticity that Kim hopes Columbia will notice.

"It's worth it. It's similar to why I spend money on good decorations. I want something to introduce the real authentic Korean way to satisfy customers," Kim said.

The food he plans to offer when his Korean BBQ restaurant opens at 1333 Main St. is the food that he grew up with, and the food that he wants to eat when he visits home.

MOA Korean BBQ will open in mid-September, Kim said. It joins a handful of restaurants that've opened in Columbia's downtown in the last few months — with The Dragon Room, a Japanese Izakaya, in the Vista and Kao Thai relocating from the Vista to Main Street in August.

Kim said the restaurant has a different feel than the Charlotte iteration of MOA, which opened in 2020 after Kim opened Columbia's 929 Kitchen & Bar in 2018. The Columbia location is decorated using lighter colors and has a plant-heavy outdoor seating area.

Seo, who's leading the kitchen, is a longtime chef who's cooked in kitchens in both Seoul, Korea and New York City and has been in the industry since the late '80s. Behind the bar, Hunter Cone will lead the cocktail program — the bartender comes from West Columbia's Black Rooster, where he led the bar program for two years.

Cone said he fell in love with the concept that Kim and his bar manager at 929 Kitchen & Bar Matt Shannon had for MOA, and with the new challenge of working with more pan-Asian ingredients. A trip to Portugal last year pushed Cone to explore more unique cocktails.

"That really inspired my journey to work with more ingredients that you typically wouldn't find in a normal cocktail program and utilizing those ingredients to put a new spin on what people imagine when they think of a cocktail," Cone said.

Outside of the cocktail program, hiring a chef from Korea and with experience cooking authentic Korean food was key for Kim. Before he opened 929, Kim spent nearly two years researching at restaurants in cities like New York.

What he found was that culinary schools were producing chefs who wanted to do Korean food, but not true to what he grew up eating. "That's when I felt like 'When I come back, I'll open an authentic (Korean) restaurant," Kim said.

The restaurant, in a 6,500 square-foot space next to Main Street's Cantina 76 and Kao Thai Cuisine, has been a long time coming — Kim announced the project in late 2021 and identified Main Street as its home in early 2022.

Kim originally had hopes to open the spot in October of last year. But, in a trend that’s become all too familiar for restaurateurs in recent months, he faced difficulty with supply-chain issues and slowed construction timelines.

Kim told Free Times in a previous interview that the opening was delayed “because of an AC unit we’re getting that takes between four to six months ... because of COVID, the supply chain is having a hard time.”

While the Columbia location will serve similar food to the Charlotte location, prices will be a tad lower, Kim said. Where Charlotte's menu tends to run guests an average of $75 a person, he expects Columbia will cost around $20 less than that.

While Korean BBQ is traditionally served to larger groups for a by-the-table price, the restaurant will offer more affordable lunch deals, similar to 929 Kitchen and Bar, and have happy hour, something that their Charlotte location doesn't do.

At the front of the restaurant, a local baker, Deanne Manuela, will offer a handful of cheesecakes and pastries as well as teas and coffee, according to Kim. MOA will also have retail options like packaged gift sets of high-quality meats.

The restaurant and bar, which has set its sights on a tentative Sept. 15 soft opening, will be open seven days a week, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.