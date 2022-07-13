Meet the new, high-end wave of Columbia happy hours

Out with the grunge, in with the ritz.
A wave of new happy hour options at some of Columbia’s downtown restaurants are trading the greasy, often beer-centric hour or two following the work day for a more classy, European-style hour.
Restaurants like Hampton Street Vineyard will soon bring out l’apero hour — modeled after the French tradition of pre-dinner drinks and light snacks — and others like Il Focolare Pizzeria will begin offering a similar, Italian-inspired version within the next month. The efforts come as owners hope to bring in a younger crowd who may be less inclined to spend the steep prices for a complete dinner service.
"I think (it gives) downtown another option for drinks after work that are a very easy decision basically. Something that's affordable, there's not a big commitment, you know, it's not a full meal," said Hampton Street Vineyard’s owner Jonathan Lopez, who took over the longstanding restaurant in the midst of the pandemic with business partners Chelsea Carrier and Hernan Martinez, who have since stepped away from actively managing the restaurant.
Lopez said that l’apero hour draws inspiration from French culture. It's designed to prepare the palette before a full evening meal, according to the blog Paris Uncovered. Executive Chef Cody Ross is hopeful that it will draw in folks who want a more casual experience than what Hampton Street typically offers.
"(Getting people to say), 'I'm going to stop by Hampton Street and we're going to do L'Apero hour before we go see a movie at the Nick or go to a concert.' Especially since with COVID now things are opening back up again, people have plans again. And maybe that'll transfer over to 'I can go there and get an aperitif and a little small plate,'" Ross said.
Hampton Street joins other spots around town that have implemented, or will soon implement, European-style cocktail hours and small plates pairings.
Since Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins opened both City Grit and Il Focolare, the pair have had European-style happy hours in mind for their restaurants. Those plans will finally come to fruition when they begin happy hours at both restaurants in August.
"One of our missions for our restaurants is for them to be fun and we want, also, to give the cooks a chance to make some new things or test ideas on a smaller scale, and this is a way that we can bring that to life," Simmons said.
At Il Focolare, the small Cottontown pizzeria, Simmons and Hoskins will host what's known as aperitivo hour — the closest thing to a happy hour in Italy, a pre-meal drink often paired with a small snack. The spot's apertivio hour will last from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and guests will get a light snack when ordering a glass of house wine. Simmons hopes to rotate the snacks out depending on the season.
And at City Grit, the wine bar and retail shop that the pair operate in the Vista, there will be pincho hour starting in August. Pincho is the name for the small snacks served in Spain, often with a glass of wine, according to Simmons.
On Wednesdays, happiest hour will take place at City Grit, where Simmons said she plans to host $10 wine tastings with a pincho.
"It's a really lowkey, affordable and approachable way for (people) to try wines that aren't by the glass,” Simmons said. “It gives us an opportunity to engage with guests and teach them about the wines that we love."
Just last month, owner of Enzo's Delicatessen Joe Cardinale announced he'd soon open a Venetian-style wine bar next to his Five Points sandwich shop. And while the spot serves aperitif drinks and small plates very similar to Italian "happy hour," Cardinale said that's not entirely the intention.
"The way that the Italians do it, there's no set happy hour … It's not like here where it's strictly an after work thing," said Cardinale, whose parents grew up in Italy and who's traveled to the country several times to garner inspiration for his wine bar.
The new push of happy hours at upscale spots isn’t entirely new.
Other high-end restaurants in the area have been doing happy hour for years. At prominent restaurant owner Kristian Niemi's spots Bourbon and Black Rooster, different happy hour deals entice customers looking for dining options on a budget.
At Bourbon, Niemi offers a burger, a beer and a shot of bourbon for $12 every night from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. At his West Columbia, self-proclaimed "French-ish" spot Black Rooster, he sells select cocktails for $7 and two of its sandwiches for $10.
Niemi said some spots around town have gotten rid of happy hour as cocktails became more complicated and expensive to make and as some restaurant owners don’t find much profit in running the specials.
"I don't feel like it's something that's super necessary at a restaurant or bar to run a happy hour special, but it's a tradition and there are some people who work all day and who look for those specials after work, so we don't mind playing a part in that whole thing," said Niemi, who recently rebranded his restaurants' happy hours as "Power Hour" for Bourbon and "Golden Hour" for Black Rooster.
But whether the happy hour is a rough interpretation of something you’d find in a foreign country or something in just about any dive bar across the country, it’s clear that the after-work drinking tradition isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.