Main Street's dueling piano bar The Venue to host holiday pop-up bar

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I'm telling you why, a holiday-themed pop-up bar is coming to town.

The Venue, a dueling piano bar in downtown Columbia, will be the location of the latest holiday pop-up bar — a trend that grew prominently in Columbia last year.

"We're excited to bring holiday cheer to the 1600 block and we're looking forward to celebrating with everyone," said Mary Cate Spires, a spokesperson for the restaurant group.

The piano bar and lounge will transform into a holiday-themed place and introduce a new cocktail list featuring holiday-themed drinks.

The holiday bar will be located in The Venue space at 1626 Main Street, and will be open with the holiday theming starting Dec. 1 through the entire month.

The Venue's existing events like dueling piano shows and drag brunches will continue through the month of December and the bar will be open during its regular hours.

It's the second time that a holiday-themed pop up has hit Main Street. Last year, in the former space of Main Street Public House, Miracle on Main opened in late November.

The Miracle on Main pop-up in 2021 was a chain location, with other Miracle locations popping up around the country during the holiday months. This year's holiday pop-up is not a part of the Miracle franchise, but three other Miracle locations will operate across the state — Greenville, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach — according to the group's website.