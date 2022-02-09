Love, for dessert and ever after: 5 love stories from Columbia restaurants

Relationships formed between workers in a restaurant or coffee shop are about as common as barbecue in the south. Lifestyle magazines and dating blogs have written article after article about things like "Top 10 things to know about dating someone in the restaurant industry" and "15 things you learn when dating a server."

With many restaurant jobs being high-stress and fast-paced, it's no wonder that many workers find some of their best friends and at times, their partners and spouses, in the industry.

For this upcoming Valentine's Day, the Free Times sat down with five couples who all met in Columbia's restaurants. Some have been married for decades. Some are newly engaged. Some knew from the moment they met that it was love. Others connected years later.

If you’re feeling cynical on this Valentine’s Day, that’s alright, we all can be. Heartbreak is a part of life and can leave you jaded. But these five stories show that love can be found in the most unlikely of places: in a cramped coffee shop on Main Street or a bustling fine-dining spot in Five Points or through shared love of pizza.

Love stories that spans over a decade

Village Idiot Pizza in Five Points is one of the longest-operating restaurants in Columbia. And its walls hold a love story that spans over two decades.

Brian Glynn, who had just started working in the kitchen of Village Idiot, met Kelly just before St. Patrick's Day in 1995, when she walked in one day on her day off from working as a server there.

The couple dated for about three years and were engaged for another three before they wed in April 2001. Brian proposed at the botanical gardens at Riverbanks Zoo on what he described as "the hottest day of the year."

The tram at the zoo wasn't in operation that day and the couple had to hike up to the gardens. Kelly, who reluctantly made the trek, discovered at the top that it was all part of Brian's plan to ask her to marry him.

Over 20 years later, Brian and Kelly now co-own Village Idiot in Five Points, where they met, and have expanded the restaurant to two other locations. They also have four-year-old twins, Liam and Willow.

Another love story that spans over a decade and started in the heart of Five Points, is that of Saluda's Steve Cook and his wife, Joanne. In early 2003, Steve who was a general manager at the time, met his wife, Joanne, when she applied to be a server.

"I distinctly remember one day we were painting the private dining room it was like an off day like, 'Hey, we're gonna come in and do extra work after,' and I'm convinced she picked that because she could come hang out with me," Steve said.

The couple, who have now been married for over 15 years and have three children, started dating in the spring of 2003. Joanne played hard to get, according to Steve, but he eventually landed a first date with her — a weekend dinner in Charleston.

Not long after, Joanne left the restaurant, but the bond they shared stuck. In 2005, Steve proposed to Joanne on her first Mother's Day with the help of their first son. He hid the ring under their baby's shirt and called Joanne to come help him out.

"I pulled down his onesie and the ring was on his chest and I turned around. He was on his knee," Joanne said, "It was perfect. It was us. It was absolutely perfect."

Same place. Similar story. Fifteen years later.

Much like Cook, when Andrew Thompson started at Saluda's almost 10 years ago he couldn't have imagined it would lead to him meeting his future wife, Gabbie Sharp.

Thompson proposed last year on a trip with their families. A few weeks before that, Sharp asked him, for a social media trend, to answer questions about their relationship. When she got to the question about what he would change about her, Thompson didn't have an answer.

Weeks later, on a beach in the Dominican Republic, he confessed — the only thing he wanted to change was her last name.

Thompson was working as a general manager when Sharp, who was in college at the time, started working as a hostess in July of 2018. Six months later, the pair had gone on their first official date.

Now, the couple share a home and a golden retriever puppy named Jack. Sharp is in her second year of law school and Thompson still works as a general manager at Saluda's, which means schedules don't always align.

But Thompson and Sharp, who will wed in October, find ways to enjoy the moments they get together.

"We'll put on music and literally dance around the kitchen for probably 30 minutes. And it's probably one of my absolute favorite things ever. It's just like you grew up like 'Oh, I want that relationship where they just slow dance in the kitchen,' and like I have that. I got that," Sharp said.

As fate would have it

Other love stories are those of missed connections and stars aligning. That's what happened for Palmer Ray and his now-fiancé, Logan Brand.

Ray and Brand met around eight years ago when Brand started as a manager at Drip Coffee on Main Street.

Brand followed her now ex-boyfriend to South Carolina and that's how she ended up working in the coffee shop where she met Ray. The pair were both in long-term relationships at the time, but remained good friends as coworkers. Brand called Ray her own personal DJ because she knew when he was working based on what music was being played that day.

Eventually, Ray left the coffee shop for a different restaurant gig, but fate would have it that the two ended up single within a week of each other and reconnected with each other around that time.

"We hadn't really talked in several months, but I went to Drip one day, and I was like, 'How are you doing?' and Logan was like 'I'm single' and I'm like, 'Me too, actually,' and we ended up just kind of starting to hang out after that," Ray said.

Wanting to get over their breakups, they leaned on each other. Brand, who said she got tired of crying, wanted a place to scream. And one of the few socially acceptable places to scream was an hour and a half up the road at Carowinds.

Ray and Brand went for a day trip to the amusement park and it wasn't until halfway through the trip that they realized it was a date.

"We were on the flying swings, and Palmer pulled the swing back and kissed the back of my head. And I was like, 'Did that really just happen? Don't say anything. Don't make it a thing.' But really after that, we've been inseparable," Brand said.

After more than five years together, they will elope in Charleston this spring in a small ceremony surrounded by family. Their officiant is also someone they met at Drip: a pastor of a local church who visited Drip frequently and became good friends with the couple.

Marley Berling and her boyfriend, Evan Pence, found themselves in a similar situation. The pair met at Publico Kitchen and Tap where Berling worked as a server and Pence in the kitchen.

Never really being single at the same time, the pair remained friends for about a year before going on their first date, grabbing food at the Rosewood Dairy Bar, in 2018. They moved to Colorado for a little over a year, before finding out that Berling was pregnant. The couple now live in Columbia with their 4-month-old daughter, Sage.