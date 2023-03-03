Looking for Columbia's best margaritas: Our food writers' top picks

As a senior in college, after a long day of classes, writing cover letters and stressing about where I'd end up after graduation, I often found solace within the walls of Monterrey, a cheap, homey Mexican restaurant — gossiping with my friends over a basket of chips and queso and a happy-hour margarita.
And while much has changed since then — most of my college friends have since graduated and moved away and my standards for what makes a good margarita have certainly gone up since taking this job — there's still nothing more relaxing at the end of a long work day than sipping on the classic Mexican cocktail while eating my weight in chips and queso.
If you feel the same way, there's a chance you've sought after Columbia's best margarita. Maybe you've found a go-to Mexican restaurant that just can't beat the rest or maybe you're still searching. We've got the four best margs in town for you here. HANNAH WADE
El Jimador’s Mangonada
Five Midlands locations. eljimadorrestaurante.net $12
Face-puckeringly tart, laced with the gasoline burn of alcohol, and a sickly electric green hue — none of these are appealing qualities in a margarita, yet it’s what passes for a margarita to the masses. But there are great margaritas to be had if you want something truly memorable. Enter El Jimador’s Mangonada, topped with a festive crushed chile, salt and peppered rim and an orange slice.
The light, tropically citrus zip gives way to a smooth, barely noticeable tequila bite. The chamoy swirl that gives the drink a festive red and orange look also adds a lightly savory and salty complexity to what could just be a tropical fruity frozen drink. Some chamoy can be spicy, but not in this margarita, which won’t leave you reaching for gulps of water afterwards unless you want it to. The Mangonada, featuring El Jimador silver tequila, can come with a Tanteo habanero floater for an extra dollar if you crave the spiciness.
There are five El Jimador locations throughout the Midlands, with the Cayce one being the closest to downtown Columbia. APRIL BLAKE
Coa Agaveria y Cocina's Classic Margarita
823 Lady St. (803) 851-5965 coaagaveria.com $11
There's a bit of a balancing act that comes with any good classic lime margarita — a perfect symmetry of sweet and sour. At Coa Agaveria y Cocina, their classic margarita captures this equilibrium. The drink is crafted with orange cordial and Reposado tequila, which is aged for months in oak barrels. The orange cordial is refreshing and breaks through the cocktail in a way that's different from most classic margaritas. It's an incredibly smooth beverage, lacking any noticeably harsh bite from the tequila. Sip it at the bar with some chips and queso in tow and your taste buds will thank you. HANNAH WADE
Tazza Kitchen's Classic Margarita
4840 Forest Drive (803) 782-0760 tazzakitchen.com
If it's happy hour, there is a great chance you will find me at the bar at Tazza's in Trenholm Plaza. Usually, I go for more of a bourbon-based drink (along with pulled pork tacos with a bit of lime, but I'm getting ahead of myself). But, today, I'm going with one of their classic margaritas for the Mardi Gras season. The recipe consists of one ounce lime juice, three quarters ounce agave, three quarters ounce naranja (orange liqueur), one and a half ounces El Jimador Blanco tequila (or my favorite La Gritona Reposado, made by women in Mexico). Tazza makes my favorite cocktails in town, and this one is no different. PREACH JACOBS
Cocos & Beer's Tamarindo Margarita
4405 Fort Jackson Blvd. (803) 445-1379 cocosandbeer.getbento.com
The foldout margarita menu at Cocos & Beer is 25 variations strong. Tempting choices abound, whether you’re in the mood for something classic that doesn’t stray too far from the tried-and-true formula of tequila, triple sec and lime juice or are seeking to sip on far fruitier, spicier or smokier cocktail magic.
As a dried tamarind pod cracking fiend, who can’t get enough of that inimitable sweet-tart tang flavor that also dominates in dulcerías (candy stores) and pops up more subtly in Pad Thai and Worcestershire sauce, my go-to Cocos tipple is the Tamarindo Margarita.
The invigorating chilled elixir features a strong hit of tamarind coupled with the velvety kick of tequila blanco. The Tajín seasoning rimmed glass adds an element of heat-to-sweet juxtaposition to create a blissfully balanced cocktail. Successive sips reaffirm that this umbrella drink is the reigning champ. Salud! MIKE DOJC