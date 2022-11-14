Long live The Whig: Columbia's iconic dive bar closing Nov. 19

The Whig, an iconic subterranean dive bar just across from the State House will pour its last drink after 17 years in business on Nov. 19, owners posted on social media Monday morning.
The closure comes months after the bar's owners, Phill Blair and Will Green, announced that an upcoming hotel project in the building that hosts their bar would ultimately force them to close the spot after nearly two decades in business.
“It’s tough to lose a place that has sort of those cool memories for you, but you also get to savor those memories as well, right?” owner Will Green told Free Times in a previous interview. “A loss implies that there was something wonderful there that existed and you can’t have the loss without having had that thing that you first loved.”
The Whig will be open from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday of this week.
The news of the bar's closure was announced in mid-August on social media and has caused the bar to be much busier, according to co-owner Phill Blair, as locals prepare to wish the popular spot goodbye.
Over Veteran's Day weekend, the bar closed its kitchen, which was known for serving favorites like tater tots, the Whig Chicken Sandwich and gouda mac n' cheese. The Whig had its busiest night in its 17 year history Nov. 11, according to an Instagram post.
It's the type of busy that's made Blair and Green consider a new location for the well-loved spot. No concrete plans have been made, given how busy the bar itself has been, Blair said.
“We didn’t think that business would be so busy and sustained busy. Like, we thought we’d announce it and get over that hurdle of the surge and then regroup and come up with a new plan, but it’s been like white knuckle (for months),” said Blair in a previous interview.
When Blair posted on the bar's social media accounts about the closure, which was brought on by pending construction and plans for an upcoming hotel in the building that houses the bar, longtime regulars and Columbia locals expressed sorrow in comments.
They also expressed their sorrow at losing the place by visiting the bar — Blair said that the bar had been 50% busier for months following the announcement. The Whig has scaled back hours in preparation for closing.
The bar, which opened in 2005 on a mostly empty Main Street, is a local staple. From live music shows in The Whig's infancy to Taco Tuesdays, the bar was popular among everyone from working young professionals to local politicians to restaurant industry folks.
“The Whig is more than a bar,” longtime regular Emily Wilson told Free Times in a previous interview. “It’s an institution. ... It’s a gathering place for friends, but what it’s done for the community around it, to me, is the most important thing.”
The bar's owners were heavily involved in the foundation and continued success of well-known Main Street events like Arts and Draughts, a quarterly live music and arts event that began in 2011, and First Thursdays on Main, a monthly late-night restaurant and music event.
The bar celebrated its final First Thursday in November, but plans to hold what Blair calls a "funeral" for The Whig during the December First Thursday event.