Lil House of Pizza owners persevere through house fire, plot growth for food truck

From the time Tom and Jen Sedio met, it's always been about the pizza.

The couple, who have now been married for nearly 20 years, met working at a Massachusetts pizza shop in October 1997. Tom worked in the kitchen and Jen waited tables.

And for years after moving to Columbia, the couple participated in the city's long-running Italian Festival and served up pizza slices for eight years.

"He's always wanted to do pizza — it's in his blood," Jen Sedio said of her husband, Tom. "We'd actually been doing pizza in Columbia for eight years ... but it was only one day a year at the Italian Festival."

Just before the pandemic began, in January 2020, they started their food truck — Lil House of Pizza — to serve pizza slices around local neighborhoods and eventually at Soda City Market, a weekly Saturday market on Main Street. Now they're expanding even further.

The couple began offering take-out pizza, pasta and sandwiches at the end of August from their food truck and catering business' commissary kitchen just outside of Irmo.

The restaurant, which has offered grab-and-go freezer meals that didn't include their pizza since December 2021, only offers take out currently. But the Sedios have plans to add tables and chairs to allow for indoor dining and add on a delivery option.

The journey from opening a food truck in the middle of a pandemic to running a nearly full-time take-out spot hasn't always been an easy one, according to the pair.

In February 2021, a fire that started in the laundry room destroyed the couple's home. The fire displaced them for several months and forced them to live in a temporary apartment, with food-truck supplies stuck in storage.

"We lost everything inside, so they had to gut the house and rebuild it from the inside out," Tom said. "That process took a year because it was still inside of COVID restrictions and labor and materials were harder to come by."

They faced a hectic few months. When the fire happened, the couple had been working to move their catering kitchen from Blythewood to Lexington. When the fire broke out, they lost some of their catering supplies that were temporarily stored in their home's garage.

The move, the fire and the lack of storage combined meant that the couple spent a couple of months in limbo — driving back and forth between locations, which made attending events like Soda City possible.

"We knew that God had given us an opportunity that we weren't turning away," Jen said. "We just allowed Him to put in place the things that we needed. This business isn't easy, but those things that are meant to be aren't always easy."

But now, they're settled into a new home. Their catering business — which they operate out of a commissary kitchen that once housed Primal Gourmet, a healthy meal prep kitchen that focused on pre-made meals — has had a successful couple of months, the Sedios said.

They hope the takeout business will continue growing. The spot is a family-run business and the limited staff has forced them to start turning down food-truck events.

The couple has spent more than 20 years operating catering businesses together. Tom runs the kitchen of Lil House of Pizza and crafts New York style pizzas — the usual classics like cheese and pepperoni or specialty options like The BOSTON, a white base pizza with chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, blue cheese and mozzarella, and buffalo sauce.

The food truck still hits Soda City Market on Saturdays and locals can grab take-out pizza and other entrees from their location at 6903 St Andrews Rd from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, and until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant only takes call-in orders at the moment, but plans to offer online ordering in the near future.