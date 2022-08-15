Lexington Chef Chris Williams started in a gas station. Here's how he's moving to bigger things.

From the time Chris Williams was a kid growing up in Olar, a small town of less than 300 in rural South Carolina, grilling was a way of life.
“Grilling was just how it was," Williams said. "I grew up in the country ... around a lot of family functions. It didn't matter the occasion ... any function pretty much in the summertime and even some of the winter ones, there was something on the grill. There was somebody on the grill.”
More than two decades later, Williams is still grilling, out of the same spot he’s been in for nearly eight years — Roy’s Grille, a barbecue and breakfast joint that operates out of an Exxon gas station in Lexington.
But now, Williams is getting ready to move locations from the first restaurant he’s owned on his own to a spot in Irmo — the old location of Fire and Spice, which closed Aug. 7.
“We weren't always meant to be in the corner of a gas station," Williams said. "That's just where we started.”
Operating out of a gas station, what some might call a humble beginning for a restaurant, isn’t the first time Williams has started small.
Williams, who grew up in Bamberg County with his grandparents Roy and Rose Carter, comes from humble beginnings. He started his restaurant career at a McDonald's as a teenager, after moving to Irmo to live with his mother in middle school.
From there, he worked in kitchens across the Columbia and Lexington area — from Carolina Wings to a stint as head chef at British Bulldog — until he eventually worked his way up to starting his own catering company, William Christopher’s, and in September 2014, opening Roy’s Grille.
Williams said it wasn’t until he was working as head chef at British Bulldog that he realized his potential, while running the day-to-day operations of the kitchen.
“If I can do that here, then I can do that for myself," he said. "I started my catering company around that time and it just finally clicked, it finally clicked."
He decided to start his own catering company in 2013. One day, while catering an event for his mom’s workplace, a coworker mentioned that a restaurant spot in the Exxon gas station in Lexington was available. That’s where his spot, Roy’s Grille, came to be and has operated for the last seven years.
Roy's Grille has become a favorite of locals who overlook the small, gas station facade to enjoy menu items like slow smoked pulled pork and a variety of burgers — and because of how much they liked Williams.
"What makes a good barbecue joint is actually seeing somebody that's passionate about what they're doing and Chris, I think, is a great example of that," City Limits BBQ owner Robbie Robinson said.
Robinson said that Williams branding himself and getting to know customers, along with his impressive barbecue, has helped him build a loyal fan base.
The spot gained him statewide attention when he was chosen as a 2022 South Carolina Chef Ambassador. Chef Ambassadors are charged with promoting the state’s culinary reputation at different events across the state.
“(As his mom) that means the world to me," said Williams’ mom, Shirley Myers. "Christopher is not just my son, my baby, we're good friends... I’m so proud of him.”
He grew up cooking alongside his mother and grandmother. When Williams, the youngest of two, was in middle school he spent his weekends cooking — Williams and his mom would pick out a new recipe to try, go buy the ingredients together and learn a new dish.
This only grew Williams’ love of cooking, Myers said. He had a fascination with trying all types of food and loved trying different combinations of spices.
“If I sent him to the grocery store to pick up a bag of sugar and gave him 20 bucks, I didn't get any change because the change was used to buy spices and when (I was) cooking, he'd check the pot, 'Did you put any such and such in there?'” Myers said.
Williams affectionately named his first restaurant after his maternal grandfather, Roy Carter, who died right around the time he was preparing to open his spot in Lexington. He described his grandfather as “your favorite man’s favorite man” and admired his grandfather’s work ethic.
“I just learned manhood 101 from him. He had a lot of odd jobs or what he called 'hustles,'" Williams said. "Eventually that same work ethic was instilled in me when I would go out and work with him."
Williams will move into the space that once held Fire and Spice, a casual American food restaurant that's been in Irmo since early 2016 and recently closed. Owners of the spot were not available for a phone or in-person interview on the closure, but Williams said his professional relationship with the former owners afforded him the opportunity.
In the new space, the chef believes he'll find new opportunities for his restaurant — more space will allow for a higher volume of food and a higher volume of customers, but that doesn't mean he's not a little nervous.
"My whole being is nervous, that's what keeps me going and gives me my edge," Williams said. "I've always wanted to make sure I have a vision and a plan. Like my uncle used to say 'Plan your work and then you work your plan.'"
The new location will be at 7971 N. Woodrow St. in Irmo. and is set to open this fall.