It's bananas. Well, actually it's cake. How a Columbia baker went viral for deceptive cakes

As a middle schooler, Joi Kyles pored over cook books and begged her mom to buy her ingredients.

"Her first meal, you know, most kids start out maybe with pig in a blanket or something like that. Joi made shrimp fried rice and shrimp and chicken kabobs. And I was like, you know, this is gonna cost me a little bit of money, you better not mess this up," Joi's mom, Lisa Roberts, said. "Back then I didn't realize (it was) her gift."

The now 25-year-old Joi uses some of the lessons she's learned to create mind-bending cakes for her nearly 200,000 TikTok followers.

She's gone viral, amassing over 4 million likes, on the short-video social media platform for her cakes that look like anything but cake — from a bundle of bananas to a can of corn — until she cuts into them to reveal they are, in fact, cake.

Outside of content creation, Joi operates a home-based bakery, named Joi-filled Delights.

Her success there has helped her land spots on cooking programs like "The Great American Dish Off," part of the TV show "The Good Dish," which premiered in late April.

Around the start of the pandemic, posts of deceptive cakes that looked so much like real objects that viewers were left unsure about whether or not it actually was cake until it was cut into began gaining popularity on Twitter and TikTok.

But Joi had been participating in the trend for years before it got popular on social media. From a young age, she learned to combine her love for baking and her love for drawing and art.

"It wasn't until I was a teenager that I realized I could combine art and cake together. I was watching like the 'Cake Boss' on TV and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, he does art and he's a baker,'" Joi said, referring to the popular reality TV show. "That's really when the spark really hit me."

Joi began creating cakes with intricate designs and experimenting with different ingredients and techniques. As a freshman in high school, she started selling her baked goods. Her business continued to grow and after she graduated, she attended the International Culinary School of The Art Institute of Charlotte.

In 2019, she competed on Cooking Channel's "Freakshow Cakes," a baking competition TV show where she had the chance to compete for $10,000.

"She wanted to be on the Food Network, that's been a dream when we used to sit back years ago and watch all these shows together and she would say, 'I'm gonna be on there one day,'" Lisa said.

Although Joi didn't win, she used that experience to grow her business and her social media brand.

And when the pandemic hit, her talent for crafting cakes began to get her recognized on social media. In the summer of 2021, her TikTok following rose after she began posting videos of her making cakes shaped like emojis.

"It's surreal. I enjoy making cakes. I enjoy having creative freedom and being a content creator really gives me that creative freedom so I can make what I want and maybe go viral with it, but it's really insane to see how my videos blew up and how many people across the globe like my work," Joi said.

Content creation on TikTok has grown since the pandemic began. The app, which launched in 2016, is now used by more than one in five adults in the United States, according to a survey from the Pew Research Center. The app is most popular among young adults and has become a site where small business owners share their work — from homemade earrings to wedding live painters to cake decorators like Joi.

Outside of name and brand recognition, the app also allows creators to generate income through what's known as the creator fund. The fund allows TikTok users with at least 10,000 followers and 100,000 recent views to apply for additional money based on factors like viewership and interactions with followers, which is similar to sites like YouTube, that also pay creators.

"You don't get paid as much at YouTube, but it's pretty nice to like, be able to post and let a video make money like passive income. And there's also brands that reach out to you," Joi explained.

Her success on the social media app led to her being invited to participate on the "Is it Cake?" show on Netflix, hosted by former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Mikey Day. At the time she was invited, Joi was pregnant with her first child and had taken a break from baking.

Following the birth of her daughter, Gabrielle, she's slowed down and taken a step back from her home-based bakery that offers sweets like cupcakes and customized wedding cakes.

"That's another reason I like content creation because I have that flexibility with my time like that I don't have as many deadlines so if I need to take care of my daughter, I can do that. I absolutely love being a mom, it's always been my dream," Joi said.