Inside Iron Hill, an upcoming brewery that's 'as serious about food as we are about beer'

An upcoming brewery set for the BullStreet District has an opening date after brewing tanks have been installed in the massive space.
Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, which has over a dozen locations from Delaware to Atlanta, set its sights on Columbia more than three years ago, just before the world came to a pause with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We announced (the brewery) the first week of March and then the next week the whole world shut down," said Mark Edelson, a co-founder of the brewery chain. "And this whole project shut down with it."
The brewery, restaurant and taproom will open its doors to Columbia on June 1 of this year, Edelson said. He said their focus is on making good beer but even better food.
Aside from a handful of popular beers like a New England-style IPA fondly referred to as the Philly Phavorite and an American porter named the Pig Iron Porter, the new space at 945 Sabal St., right next to the Starbucks and REI, will offer an impressive menu of food.
"We want to be as serious about food as we are about beer," Edelson said. "People use us as a restaurant because there's a lot more people who want to go to restaurants than breweries."
The menu includes dishes like Baja style fish tacos, voodoo chicken pizza and fish and chips. The 7,500-square-foot space will seat upwards of 400 people and includes outdoor seating and an outdoor bar. The brewery will have the capability to brew roughly a thousand barrels of beer a year, and hopes to employ around 100 people, Edelson said.
At the helm of the Columbia operation is Derek Britton, a master brewer from Minnesota. Britton has worked in and overseen a number of breweries including American Sky Brewing Co. in Wisconsin and Thomas Creek Brewery in Greenville.
Britton said he's excited to tackle a new adventure and is looking forward to attending Fireflies baseball games right next door at Segra Park.
The opening has been long anticipated for the chain brewery after its announcement of the BullStreet District location in early March 2020.
But that journey goes back even further to Newark, Delaware, in the late '90s, when friends Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies joined together to create the brewery after finding a passion for home-brewing.
"I started making beer at home as a hobby and then turned a hobby into a business," Edelson told Free Times.
Over the next 25 years, the trio expanded their operations from Delaware, across the North and eventually to the Southeast. Iron Hill opened a Greenville location on Haywood Road in the spring of 2018 and has two Atlanta locations that it opened in 2020.
Breaking into the Southeastern markets was at times a bit of a learning curve, Edelson said, but things have looked up as the pandemic has waned, with business doing better than prior to the pandemic.
The brewery will not can and distribute their beers regionally, Edelson said.
The brewery joins two others — Peak Drift and Bierkeller — that will open taprooms this year. Peak Drift Brewing Company, a 66,000-square-foot facility on North Main, started distributing beers across the region in December of last year and plans to open a taproom and restaurant this fall.
Bierkeller Columbia, a longtime nomadic brewery, will open its new physical location later this spring. Free Times got an inside look at the German-style brewery back in February.
The three new breweries come at a time when the city's beer continues to evolve. Last year, one of Columbia's first few breweries, Swamp Cabbage, closed its doors and the Vista's Twisted Spur Brewing scaled back hours in the fall of last year.