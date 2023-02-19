Inside Bierkeller's new space: 'In every aspect, an authentic German biergarten experience'

Over 4,000 miles and a thousand-dollar flight away from Germany, a well-versed local brewer will soon open a small slice of the country in Columbia.

Bierkeller, the longstanding nomadic brewery, will sit in a 7,000-square-foot space complete with a German-inspired market hall, nine beer tanks and an outdoor patio just steps from the Columbia Canal.

The space, which sits under luxury apartment complex Canalside Lofts, is modeled after German beer halls down to details like the curved archways with counters for serving food and beer and grand hanging candle chandeliers. Scott Burgess, the brewery and biergarten's owner, said the space will utilize the six-arched service windows for refilling beer and selling snack plates, like cheese and charcuterie, and larger plates, like schnitzel and rotisserie chicken.

"(The market system) is a system that you see a lot in German biergartens … it's worked for, like, 1,000 years in these monastic beer halls," Burgess said.

Bierkeller will have five primary beers on tap — kellerbier, kölsch, weissbier, faustenbier and a smoked beer — along with rotating beer specials. The tap list will also feature a guest beer, a German sour, from a beer professor out of Munich.

"We're not known for having a 30-tap wall," Burgess said. "We'd like to put every bit of effort that we can muster into making the ones that we do produce the best they can possibly be."

The brewery will use hops imported directly from Munich, Germany, to best replicate the traditional beers that Burgess fell in love with on his visits to, and time spent living in, Germany.

The level of dedication in sticking to German rituals is something Burgess takes pride in as he carves out a niche as one of the only German-style breweries in town.

"If you look around at other breweries, they all have IPAs, they all have a fruited sour, they all have some kind of seltzer … everyone else has kind of just defaulted to this thing of, 'We're going to be everything to everyone,' and that's just not us," Burgess said.

Food at the brewery will cost under $20 per item, Burgess told Free Times. The kitchen will be managed by Bierkeller's operation manager, Justin Purdy, and Brian Morris, alongside a staff of roughly a dozen people.

The beer hall will have the capacity to seat close to 500 people and, in addition to the indoor serving windows, will have sliding outdoor windows to service the space's patio. Burgess chose the space because of its proximity to the Columbia Canal, just a few miles from where his brewery became popular.

Bierkeller, which has been brewing beer in earnest since 2016, gained popularity as a brand in 2018 when it began hosting pop-up events on the riverwalk, just outside of Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. The Tuesday night events, where patrons exchanged purchased coins for large mugs of beer, drew hundreds of people each week.

Burgess hopes to emulate the feel of the Tuesday night pop-ups at the new brewery and taproom. He'll still use tokens for purchases of food and drinks. And he said the outdoor space will have a similar feel to the pop-ups.

"It's a place where we want everyone to feel like they're not siloed away," Burgess said. "What we want is to be producing, in every aspect, an authentic German biergarten experience."

A tentative opening date is set for mid-April, and the brewery's hours will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.