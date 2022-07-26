Inflation impacting Columbia restaurants. New data shows that's not likely to change.

The rising cost of red meat made Ratio’s Chef-owner Javier Uriarte remove the ingredient from his menu, turning instead to other options, like tomato pie empanadas, that have a have a lower price point.

It’s the kind of creativity that folks in the restaurant industry have continued to employ to stay afloat following the two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic. And after months of battling rising food costs from pandemic-induced inflation, it doesn't appear restaurants will catch a break anytime soon.

The owner of the Elgin restaurant has seen the price of beef go up $3 or $4 a pound, which has kept him from using the item in most dishes — it’s still available in the beef tartare dish, but he’s otherwise limited the ingredient on his menu.

“We did red meat at the beginning, when we first opened," Uriarte said. "I wanted something different... and we also saw that the prices were increasing a lot."

New data from the National Restaurant Association found there's been a decrease in beef, poultry, dairy and soy oil production — all key ingredients in most restaurants. This decrease in production has caused prices to soar in the last year.

In April, food prices had increased by 17.5% since the previous April, which the NRA said was the largest 12-month increase in almost five decades.

The rising cost of food items has forced many restaurant owners to pass this on to customers — either by increasing prices or removing certain items from the menu. At Ratio, Uriarte has had to raise the price of some menu items by anywhere from a couple cents to a dollar.

“I think everything has taken a little bit of an increase, you know, maybe like, cents or a dollar higher. It's not much, it doesn't seem like a lot, but if you see an overall perspective over the whole year, or, you know, buying products here, and stuff like that, then it will be a lot," the owner of the Uriarte said.

Experts attribute the soaring food prices to multiple things — labor shortages and international conflict that have disrupted supply chains, as well as climate change.

For example, the job openings rate — the percentage of job openings compared to total jobs — in South Carolina sits at 7.5 percent, the highest that number has been in over two decades, according to Joseph Von Nessen, an economist at the University of South Carolina. He attributed the problem to a large number of people retiring during the pandemic, leaving employers struggling to find people.

According to the National Restaurant Association, the rising cost of gas, from an average of $3.22 a year ago to $5.78 in June, is causing the prices of food and supplies to increase.

“This has largely affected haulers who move product from manufacturers and processors to suppliers, distributors and restaurants," said John Barone.

These hurdles have forced restaurant owners to figure out what they can do to set themselves apart, Von Nessen said.

“Restaurants, to the extent that they are having to raise their prices, they're having to justify to customers those price increases, so what can they offer customers that they weren't offering before that justifies those higher prices that keeps those customers coming back,” Von Nessen said.

Economists say restaurants' financial struggles are likely far from over, with economic recession forecast in the next year. However, the downturn is not predicted to be as drastic as those in 2008 and 2020, Von Nessen said.

But despite increasing prices and finding new ways to save money in the restaurant industry, economists like Von Nessen stress that an economic recession is likely to occur in the next year, but that it’s not predicted to be as drastic as previous recessions like in 2008 or 2020.

“Businesses and consumers also need to keep that in perspective, because the term recession I think for many has come to be synonymous with economic catastrophe,” Von Nessen said. “If we do see a recession, it's more likely to be relatively mild, certainly compared to what we've seen in recent years.”