How Village Idiot became one of the first Columbia restaurants in decades to franchise

What started as one of the hardest trials for a decades-old restaurant in Columbia became an opportunity for a bigger project.

Village Idiot Pizza, a longstanding pizza spot that started in the heart of Five Points and has since expanded to three total locations, will begin franchising, owners announced May 9.

Brian and Kelly Glynn, the husband-and-wife duo who purchased the restaurant in the early 2000s, initially toyed with the idea of franchising throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(The decision) was born out of COVID,” Kelly said. “It was a reflection of what we had just gone through — probably one of the hardest journeys in our restaurant life, and we made it through. We just really wanted to see the brand expand and flourish.”

The pair described their ideal growth model as “organic” and hope to grow outward from their current restaurants — the original location in an upstairs space in Five Points, a spot in Forest Drive and another in the Olympia neighborhood.

Kelly said the hope is to expand the pizzeria, fondly known as simply Village, to closer markets like Lexington, Irmo, Chapin and Blythewood before beginning to expansion across the state, eventually eyeing other SEC college towns — and even major USC rival Clemson's stomping grounds, where Kelly said Village has lots of fans.

Village Idiot was opened at 2009 Devine St. in 1990 by three college friends who “lovingly referred to themselves as 'the village idiots,'” according to the restaurant’s website. Brian and Kelly met while they both worked together at the restaurant and purchased it from original owners in 2003. Over the last 20 years, they've expanded to other locations.

The couple wants to see “like-minded partners” who share Village Idiot’s core values, Brian said, so they can ensure the brand is part of the surrounding community. Their business plan isn't to open as many stores as possible by a certain date, but, rather, to share the joy of serving a community they love.

“Pizza is a good way to bring people together,” Brian, who runs the restaurant's kitchen, said. “You can feed a lot of people with pizza and we want to kind of plant those seeds in different areas with the right people… It’s a big benefit to the community to have businesses that are our true partners and truly invested.”

And while Village is the first restaurant in decades to franchise, it's not the first Columbia-based restaurant to expand across the state. Well-loved restaurants like Groucho's Deli, Rush’s and Lizard’s Thicket all began as humble mom-and-pop restaurants before expanding to multiple locations in Columbia, Lexington, Florence, Camden and other parts of South Carolina.

Groucho's, which began in the 1940s, franchised in 2000 and now has nearly 30 locations across South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

Rush’s and Lizard’s Thicket are not franchised; each location is company-owned. Bobby Williams, whose father is the original owner of Lizard's Thicket, owns the restaurant and said they tried franchising in Greenville but ultimately decided against it.

“We decided then that we will not franchise because this is something we built ourselves, and it was a bad feeling of not having control over people,” Williams said. “It’s not worth it to us personally. We care too much about the business to lose control of it.”

Don Alcorn, CEO of Rush’s, also has personal ties to the restaurant. Alcorn worked at the restaurants during the holidays and summers of college and eventually returned to the restaurant full-time.

“It’s been a good run,” Alcorn said. “We’ve had good success at every place.”

Alcorn said the company is holding back from expanding at the moment because of labor shortages. But he gets requests “always” about expanding to other parts of South Carolina.

“We’re always getting requests. ‘Come to Greenville, come to Charleston,’ that sort of thing,” Alcorn said. “We got a good support from our loyal customers and they want to come wherever they are.”