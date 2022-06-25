How a little faith and good barbecue got West Columbia's True BBQ through tragedy

When True BBQ finally reopened its doors for lunch, dozens of customers waited for their barbecue fix.

"Their food is really, really good. And they were so missed. I'm glad they're back open again," said Kay General, a devoted customer who's lived in Columbia her whole life.

As she waited next to her family members, other customers joked with owner Milton Zanders. "Zanders, it's good to see you back here," one customer told the 61-year-old. "Don't I know it?" Milton responded.

The lively scene was a vastly different one from the last nine months — when the longtime West Columbia barbecue joint, its walls adorned with newspaper clippings and shelves full of Dallas Cowboy memorabilia, family photos and a Holy Bible, sat empty.

In early October of last year, the family behind the family-run restaurant lost close family member Bryan Williams when he died of a heart attack while living with Milton and his wife, Harriet.

"When he died, everything just came to a standstill," Milton said. "We had to mourn and grieve over that. And and with that being said, work was not on our mind."

Zanders and his family chose to temporarily close down the barbecue joint to grief and regroup from their family's loss.

What followed seemed like misfortune after misfortune. Milton tried to reopen the spot the following month, but a serious car accident on the way back from a family trip halted those plans.

Then, after announcing plans to reopen at the start of 2022, Milton's wife suffered her fourth stroke right before Christmas and plans were once again put on hold.

"As family we have to come together and support one another and that's what our family did during October November, December," Milton said. "Our minds were not on opening up a restaurant... at one point it didn't matter if I opened up again or not because my focus was taking care of my family, especially my wife."

But Milton, who grew up in church and whose wife pastors a local church, clung to his faith, finding solace in the Old Testament of the Christian Bible.

Milton quoted from Ecclesiastes 3: "He has made everything beautiful in his time, talking about the Lord. And it also says in that same scripture ... He has set the world in their heart so that no man will know the work that God maketh from beginning to the end because if we knew, we wouldn't need him."

While Milton and his family, who run the business on their own, were dealing with the grief, locals wondered when they would be back.

"I've been waiting for a long time. I passed by here every day for work and I'm like 'Ugh they're not open yet.' I mean, we missed them," said Kathy Garcia as she stood in line waiting on her take out order on the first day the restaurant had been open in nearly nine months.

When Milton announced in a Facebook livestream on June 17 that the barbecue restaurant would finally be reopening, comments of support and excitement poured in. The post has been shared more than 40 times and has nearly 100 comments.

And each time Milton addressed the folks who love his restaurant through social media, he expressed his appreciation for their unwavering support.

The Zanders, namely Milton's brother Ernest, got into the barbecue business when Ernest decided to quit his job and pursue selling smoked meats on street corners and different events. When the recession hit in 2008, Milton decided to leave his job selling cars to pursue the venture with his brother.

"I said, 'I got to make a decision here on what to do because you know people not buying cars now and I still got to take care of my family,' so I made the decision to stop selling cars and to help him on the street corners," Milton said. "I figured if we could go out and sell food every day, we could make money every day so, with that logic, I decided to help him sell food."

Eventually the business gained enough popularity to move to a physical location in West Columbia. Since then, Milton's brother, Ernest, left Columbia to move to Winnsboro and Milton took over as the head cook.

The spot garnered national attention when its hash was named the best in the state by Eater, a national online food publication.

And the restaurant wasn't hit as hard by the pandemic as it could've been, according to Milton. The brothers built their business on mostly take out while still allowing people to dine in. When the pandemic hit, they simply pivoted to take out only and haven't gone back.

Milton doesn't plan to reintroduce dine in at this point. With the restaurant only being open two days a week, he's focusing on getting back into the grove of operating a restaurant.

True BBQ is located at 1237 D Ave in West Columbia and will be open on Fridays and Saturdays for takeout only from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.