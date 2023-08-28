Hot, sweaty and run-ragged: Columbia line cooks wrestle with staffing shortage, low pay

COLUMBIA — Just before noon on a balmy Wednesday in July 2023, a wave of noise from the Pitas dining room hits the kitchen like a tidal wave — slowly approaching at first and then seemingly reaching a clamorous roar.

The ticket machine whirs as dozens of orders come in.

Ice chips clatter into a plastic cup as a waitress prepares drinks.

The grill hisses as a line cook places a chicken tender on the hot surface.

Another cook opens the door to the oven. Heat surges into the kitchen.

Marc Herro, the restaurant's general manager, calls out to his staff that onions are needed for a salad. Jeff Adair, the leader of the kitchen and one of three cooks working the lunch shift, grabs a bowl, tosses in a handful of chopped onions and places it back on the restaurant’s expo station. The crowd may seem crazy to an outside observer, but on this modestly warm day the staff said the crowd is also mild.

In the hour-long lunch rush from noon until 1 p.m., Pitas' three cooks — Adair and his two line cooks Ryan Morris and Shavine Hackett — help prepare more than four-dozen tickets, including take-out plates and full tables of office workers stopping by on their lunch breaks.

The breakneck, hot and stressful environment, made up of ragged line cooks working to fulfill dozens of orders a shift, is the scene at many restaurant kitchens across Columbia. It’s part of what entices people to join the restaurant industry — a fast-paced environment with a relatively low barrier to entry that’s known for close-knit working relationships.

“This is the best entry-level position for people who are put in a position where they can’t get an education or if they’re a single mom trying to make ends meet,” said Alex Strickland, the executive chef of The Dragon Room, an Asian small plates restaurant and cocktail bar.

But in recent years, restaurant workers like line cooks have become increasingly harder to hire — low pay, inconvenient scheduling and grueling conditions contribute to high restaurant staff turnover and shortages.

“Our job is very intense … you’re on your feet for a long number of hours, you have a lot of responsibility and you’re not paid the way that you should be,” said Bill Knapp, a chef and instructor at the University of South Carolina’s hospitality school.

‘Not gonna pay that’

When Chris Sarant opened smashburger restaurant Chubby’s Burgers & Brewhouse in Blythewood, a bedroom community of Columbia, in the former McNulty’s Taproom space, he lucked out in a way most new restaurant owners don’t — his restaurant came with a few leftover staff members from McNulty’s.

“I’m watching a lot of my friends who own restaurants still struggling with staffing issues," Sarant said. "I’ve been blessed to have been staffed the entire time.”

An issue Sarant and other local restaurateurs said they often run into with hiring is pay — many places across the state have increased staff wages over the last three years, adding an average of just over $5,000 in annual salary, according to salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but still find that they can’t compete with the pay offered by chain restaurants or other employment opportunities.

“Once everybody started raising the minimum wage — you saw McDonald’s hiring people at $20 an hour — it really made it more competitive,” The Dragon Room's Strickland said.

On a typical salary in Columbia, line cooks make around $500 less per month than the salary needed to afford Columbia's average rent price, according to federal wage data and real-estate data. A line cook making just under $30,000, the average salary in Columbia, according to May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, would be able to afford around $800 in rent, based on Zillow’s rent affordability calculator — the city’s average is $1,300 a month.

“It’s not difficult to find line cooks, what’s difficult is finding a qualified line cook who doesn’t want lots of money … because people don’t want to pay a lot for food and so you’ve got to cut costs somewhere,” explained Adair at Pitas.

Sarant of Chubby's said when he did receive job applications, he often dealt with applicants lying about experience or asking for more money than he could offer them.

“I’ve had a lot of people walk into my restaurant expecting $25 an hour with no experience," Sarant said. "Sometimes I have to laugh at those kinds of things, because I’m not gonna pay that."

‘The AC tries, but sometimes it can’t keep up’

Before the chaos is the calm.

Each morning, usually as the sun is still rising, Adair arrives at Pitas to prepare for the shift ahead, taking care of any prep work that didn’t happen the night before. When he’s working both the lunch and dinner shifts, he doesn’t leave most days until later at night, logging shifts longer than 12 hours. His cooks, Morris and Hackett, aren’t far behind him most mornings. Aside from prepping ingredients for service, the restaurant produces upwards of 3,600 loaves of pita bread each week.

The long hours are just one aspect of the tough conditions that cooks face each shift — most spend long hours in a hot kitchen, work inconsistent or inconvenient hours and prepare dozens of orders over busy shifts, with multiple things happening at once.

During the lunch rush, line cook Ryan Morris waits for chicken to cook. He wipes sweat from his brow using the inside of his elbow. Morris, primarily responsible for the hot station, where he heats and prepares all hot items, has spent more than a decade in the industry.

“It’s very hot. Especially during the hottest months of the year,” Adair told a Post and Courier reporter as she shadowed a lunch shift in late-July. “The AC tries, but sometimes it just can’t keep up.”

In the corner near the dishwashing station, one small fan oscillates slowly, barely felt from the cook’s line, where heat radiates from the fryer, the oven and the stove top.

This summer has been marked by extreme heat waves. Scientists at NASA measured July as the hottest month ever recorded.

‘The labor market is shrinking, that’s the reality’

Many in the restaurant industry left or lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t return. At the end of January, almost 1.5 million jobs were open in the nation's restaurant and hospitality sector, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“There was obviously that COVID (outflow) with people leaving the industry, which definitely made things hard for a bit,” Strickland said. “It’s honestly because people figured out their worth … what they should earn versus what they could earn.”

Restaurant workers and industry experts alike said they’ve seen a shift in culture and motivation when hiring employees for the food and beverage industry. Strickland compared it to a generational gap — old school versus new school, with younger workers having less patience for low pay or relentless kitchen shifts.

Knapp said a lot of people found that when they left the industry they could find other jobs making similar amounts of money for less stressful work.

“I mean the labor market is shrinking, that’s the reality,” Knapp said.

While the industry has gradually recovered employees over the last two years, restaurants still haven’t reached pre-pandemic numbers. In February, eating and drinking establishments were still more than 100,000 jobs under the February 2020 employment peak, according to an analysis from the National Restaurant Association.

When Strickland helped open The Dragon Room in downtown Columbia earlier this year, he found two things helped make hiring easier at the restaurant — already established connections with other restaurant workers and a tip-sharing system that he implemented at Black Rooster, a modern West Columbia restaurant where he led the kitchen prior to opening The Dragon Room.

In the restaurant’s system, back-of-house staff receive a portion of the tips, which traditionally only go to front-of-house workers like waitstaff and bartenders. New payment structures like this one, or even ones that completely eliminate tips and instead rely on higher up-front prices, could be a potential solution for some restaurants, Strickland said.

It’s something that’s already happening in bigger cities, and Strickland thinks it’ll catch on in markets like Columbia.

“That specific system is probably more in line with what we’ll see in the future," Strickland said. "Like, just raise your prices to accommodate cost of living and a certain percentage of that goes straight to your workers.”