Here's what to eat at Segra Park during this Fireflies season

While Columbia might be known more for its college athletics than its professional ones, there's no reason to not enjoy a Fireflies baseball game this season.
The Fireflies, a Minor League Baseball team based right here in the state's capital city, play home games at Segra Park and kicked off opening weekend on April 6.
Segra Park sits in the heart of the BullStreet District, an up-and-coming business and retail district that boasts new apartments, an upcoming brewery and the second Columbia location of Publico, a popular Latin-Asian fusion restaurant.
But as the city awaits upcoming restaurants in the district, including Asheville's Tupelo Honey, there are a slew of in-stadium offerings when it comes to food. Here's what to try if you catch a game this season:
Nacho Grande from El Toro Mexican Grill
It's easy at sporting events to feel gipped financially — outside food and drinks typically aren't allowed, so food vendors can charge higher prices and ordering a beer feels painful.
But, with the Nacho Grande option from El Toro Mexican Grill at Segra Park, you really get what you pay for. The plate is a heaping pile of nacho chips, a meat or topping of your choice (I went with chicken, which didn't disappoint) and all the traditional toppings. It's not necessarily a culinary breakthrough, but it's enough food for two at just $12 and it's genuinely good — don't forget to add jalapeños.
Three Little Pigs from Low & Slow BBQ
Served on three Kings Hawaiian buns, the Three Little Pigs plate from Low & Slow BBQ is a sampling of the food stand's pulled pork with their three different sauces — mustard, tomato or vinegar based. You can choose one for all three or switch it up and sample each sauce.
The pulled pork had a nice consistency and was cooked well, but lacked enough acid to really distinguish the seasoned meat from the sweetness of the roll. But, hey, it's a barbecue sandwich at a baseball stadium — it was filling and will run you $11.
Fried Oreos from Funnel Vision
As evident by the success of the South Carolina State Fair's relatively new annual drive-thru fair food event, it's clear that fried dough is in demand.
At Segra Park, a small stand offers a handful of fair-style items like fried Oreos, funnel cake and cotton candy. It sits right next to an ice cream stand, so if you're not in the mood for hot dessert, there's options.
The fried Oreos were surrounded by a melt-in-your-mouth, crispy outer shell. The Oreo inside tasted sweet and familiar and leaves you wanting more after every bite. They're covered in white sugar and $7 for a batch of four.
Nathan's Hot Dog
Is there anything more American than hot dogs and baseball? While this definitely isn't a surprising pick, there's something to be said about enjoying a solid, beef hot dog in a warm, white bread bun while you watch one of the country's oldest sports that just can't be beat. There's a handful of toppings to choose from. A regular hot dog is $4.25 and if you're feeling really crazy, a jumbo version is only a dollar more.
Concession Stand Fries
While fries at a baseball game might not be the first thing that jumps out to you while staring at the menu offerings in a concession line, Segra Park does fries surprisingly well.
They're thick, crispy and seasoned well with salt. Ask for a side of Boom Boom sauce to go with them, which is a tangy and slightly spicy orange sauce that typically comes with the chicken wings. The fries typically run $3.25 and for $4.50, you can get them with chili.