Here's Columbia Food and Wine Festival's 2023 five-day lineup

The Columbia Food and Wine Festival will bring seven new events and offerings to this year's iteration of the annual multi-day event centering food and drink.

The festival, which is put on by Free Times, is in its sixth year. The 2023 event will bring close to 100 restaurants together in eight different events beginning with the annual kickoff dinner April 19.

This year's kickoff dinner will be hosted at Motor Supply Company Bistro, a longtime upscale Southern restaurant in the Vista. The bistro's executive chef Wes Fulmer will be joined by Hendrix's executive chef Frank Bradley and Loosh Culinaire’s Blake Fairies.

This the first year that Motor Supply will host the kickoff dinner. Last year's kickoff dinner was hosted at Elgin's Peruvian small plates restaurant, Ratio.

The five-day culinary fest is marked by other signature events like the Mixer on Main, a cocktail competition hosted on Boyd Plaza near the Columbia Museum of Art. The April 21 event will feature local bartenders and cocktail crafters from the Main Street district.

Adding to the unique listings is a new event for the annual celebration — the April 20 Pasta & Pairings class at The Pastor's Study. Local pasta-making chef Pierce Bowers, known for his well-received pasta making classes and Wednesday night pasta specials at Lula Drake Wine Parlour, will pair up with Lula Drake's executive chef Rachael Harrison and local wine guru Mike-Wine Guy.

All of the events will end in a grand celebration finale, known as the Grand Tasting. Attendees will be able to peruse the lawn of the Roberts Mill House and Gardens on the afternoon of April 23, where over 60 restaurants and breweries will have small bites and sips.

Tickets for all festival events can be purchased online beginning Feb. 6 at columbiafoodandwinefestival.com.

Here's the breakdown of events:

Wednesday, April 19: Kickoff dinner at Motor Supply Company Bistro with Chefs Wes Fulmer, Frank Bradley and Blake Faries

Thursday, April 20: Pasta & Pairings at The Pastor's Study with Chefs Pierce Bowers and Rachael Harrison and wine distributor Mike The Wine Guy

Thursday, April 20: Desserts & Digestifs at Hotel Trundle with Lula Drake's owner and head sommelier Tim Gardner

Friday, April 21: Mixer on Main: The Remix at Boyd Plaza with various bartenders and mixologists competing in a cocktail competition

Saturday, April 22: Brunch and Bungies at Fit Columbia with Tasty as Fit

Saturday, April 22: Mezze on the Menu at Pita's with local restaurants Pita’s, Mediterranean Tea Room, Arabesque and Always Original Bakery

Saturday, April 22: CAE Concert on the Runway at Eagle Aviation with local food trucks

Sunday, April 23: The Grand Tasting at Robert Mills House and Gardens with over 60 local restaurants and breweries.