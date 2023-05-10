Here are the best pizzas in Columbia, according to our food writers

There's never a bad time for pizza — a warm, gooey slice of tomato sauce, cheese and toppings on a heavenly, oil-coated dough crust.

And even though Columbia's food scene is constantly growing, changing and improving, pizza is something that the city has traditionally done well. There're staple pizza spots like Village Idiot, which announced in early May that it would begin franchising locations, and nationally recognized places like Il Focolare. With so many options to choose from, our food writers have chosen their top pies from across the Columbia area. Here's what they chose:

Cucinella’s Carolina Pie

2250 Sunset Blvd. 803-888-6465 cucinellaswestcola.com $13 - $18.50

Cucinella’s Pizzeria and Italian Ice sits in an unassuming little strip mall spot in West Columbia, more than 700 miles from New York City. I’ve never had pizza in NYC, so I can’t speak to authenticity in that regard, but their pizza, which is an NY-style crust, has shot to the top of my list for pizza night. When it tastes this good, who cares if it’s authentic? In particular, the Carolina Pie is my hands-down favorite of the many I have tried since they opened.

The fragrant red sauce slathered over the crust — browned, thick, and chewy but not overwhelmingly bready — a healthy scattering of mozzarella cheese from edge to edge, crisped pepperonis, and an artful swirl of ranch dressing are what pizza dreams are made of. Anyone who used to love dipping their square pizza pieces in ranch in the school cafeteria will replace those nostalgic memories with the first time they savored this version of pizza and ranch in their mouths. It comes in 12” or 18” versions, but save yourself the agony of running out and get the bigger version. Order online at www.cucinellaswestcola.com, and get a soda float (Cheerwine + vanilla gelato) when you pick it up too. APRIL BLAKE

Lil House of Pizza's Pepperoni Pizza

6903 St. Andrews Rd. 803-851-4081 lilhouseofpizza.com $18

Over a beer at WECO Bottle & Biergarten, I enjoyed my first slice of pizza from Lil House of Pizza, an Irmo-based food truck that frequents breweries and markets like Soda City.

"It's really good, isn't it?" my friend inquired. He'd had the pizza before, and he was right. It definitely didn't disappoint.

The savory, New York style, thin pepperoni slices are massive and filling. The warm, gooey cheese and the tanginess of the pepperonis are a classic pairing that never fails to satisfy.

Owners of the longtime food truck recently began using their catering and kitchen space to offer take-out. The physical location is in Irmo and is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. HANNAH WADE

Village Idiot's Buffalo Chicken Pizza

2009 Devine St. 803-252-8646 villageidiotpizza.com $18

Defending Village Idiot pizza is like saying puppies are cute or your favorite time of the week is the weekend. Anyone who has eaten pizza in Columbia would probably agree it is, at least, one of the best. The pizza is fresh, doughy and matches all the characteristics of great pizza. It’s got the right sauce-to-cheese ratio and dough-to-crust ratio to make it a hit. I have been able, and certainly will again, to eat an entire Village Idiot pizza in one sitting (albeit the cheap beer pitchers may have helped).

To me, one particular pie stands out among the rest. The menu selection is great overall. One can’t go wrong with cheese or pepperoni. But those looking for the true American stomach-bloating, glutenous coma-inducing delight — the kind where your self-control melts away in front of an overwhelming hunger — grab a 16-inch buffalo chicken pie with as much ranch as the server will bring. It’s spicy in all the best ways, and the creamy, tangy slices are unlike most others. The best part is that it’s only $18. STEPHEN PASTIS

Dano’s Pizza's Jalapeno Pineapple

3008 Rosewood Dr. 803-254-3266 danosdelivers.com

Pizza, to me, is all about comfort. Most of us grew up on something like Domino’s or Pizza Hut, or pizza straight from the frozen aisle. No matter how it was served, it was pure comfort food and something I was always excited about. In the same vein, as an adult this is exactly what Dano’s has become over the past decade for me and hundreds of locals who call it home.

Dano’s is all about consistency. They deliver a solid crust with a mildly sweet and seasoned sauce and just the right amount of cheese. I love the good flop you get from their New York slice, with the soft, very foldable center and sturdy, yet still airy and chewy crust.

I will absolutely lose a few readers here, but Dano’s is also home to my staple: the pineapple and jalapeno pizza. The perfect combination of sweet, sour and spicy, it perfectly compliments their sauce and crust to deliver a really sharp, flavorful combination. As Argyle says in Stranger Things, “try before you deny.” BACH PHAM

Il Focolare's White Pizza

2150 Sumter St. 803-563-5052 ilfocolarepizzeria.com $16

It's no secret that Il Focolare is one of Columbia's best spots for pizza — the intimate space and wood-fire pies are huge draws for folks visiting the Cottontown neighborhood. And earlier this year, owners Sarah Simmons, Aaron Hoskins and Elie Yigo, were named finalists in this year's James Beard Foundation awards, making them one of two in the city to be the first to be recognized by the foundation.

Between the restaurant's potato and rosemary pie or the spicy pepperoni, there's really no way to go wrong. But, the white pie takes the cake. Made with no tomato sauce, the white pizza is ultra-creamy with a mild, subtle mozzarella cheese complimented by fragrant oregano. The neutral cheese is perfectly balanced by the spices in a warm bite that never gets old. HANNAH WADE

Hunter Gatherer Hangar's Mushroom Pizza

1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd. 803-764-1237 huntergathererbrewery.com

There’s something about a cold beer, hot pizza, and the big bay gates open with a spring breeze running through the beautiful revitalized hangar at the edge of the Jim Hamilton L.B. Owens Airport that, when put together, spells something magical. The Rosewood brewery produces beautiful personal pizzas that come in an airy, chewy crust.

The mushroom pizza in particular is a perfect example of how a few simple ingredients can come together to make a deliciously nuanced bite. You have some sweetness from the caramelized onions and earthiness from the portabella mushrooms. The fontina cheese is very sharp and salty and does a wonderful job of adding a lot of punch to the whole pizza. The creamy herb garlic sauce just gently folds all the flavors together. Mushroom pizza isn’t the first thing that comes to mind for most eaters, but in the case of Hunter Gatherer, this is one that you don’t want to miss. BACH PHAM