Here are the best drinks in Columbia to cool off with this summer

There are plenty of outdoor events and breweries that'll soon (and already are) getting very toasty as Columbia warms up for the summer.

As temperatures rise, you'll still likely find yourself at a Fireflies baseball game, sitting under the fans at WECO Bottle & Biergarten or swimming by the pool and you'll want a nice, cold drink.

Columbia's obviously famously hot, so whether you prefer a light, refreshing mocktail, a beer or a gin-based cocktail, here's what to cool off with:

Half and half: Stiegl Grapefruit Radler and Blake's Triple Jam Cider at WECO Bottle & Biergarten

626 Meeting St. wecobeer.com (803) 851-1279 $6

I know what you're thinking, this sounds a bit weird. Trust me, I thought the same thing when WECO bartender and Dear Blanca's frontman Dylan Dickerson offered to create the concoction as I ordered one half of the drink.

The mix of the Stiegl Grapefruit Radler, with a tart and slightly bitter taste, and the sweet, fruitiness of the Blake's Triple Jam Cider, works well at creating a drink that's easy to sip on and still tastes like beer.

In the same way that the caramel Frappuccino is the coffee-based drink for those who like the idea of coffee, but not actually coffee, this drink is for those of us who like the idea of beer, but not actually beer. It's sweet, with a hint of that bitter, hoppy beer taste, without bogging you down or making you feel bloated — which makes it the perfect drink for the summertime. HANNAH WADE

Coco Rico at Q's Corner

1900 Rosewood Dr. (908) 342-6940

Coco Rico is my go-to summer sipper, perfect for idling away poolside while plunging down a YouTube Shorts rabbit whole with Bad Bunny blasting in the background. This decadent Puerto Rican coconut soda, available at Q’s Corner (1900 Rosewood), has been amassing a devoted fanbase of soft drink nerds for decades. The creamy clear-colored concoction that radiates unmistakable island vibes has been tantalizing taste buds since 1935. Flavor-wise, imagine you doused coconut water with sugar and then dialed up the drink to eleven by adding fizz. If you count Mounds and Almond Joy among your favorite candy bars Rico can’t miss.

It is important to note that this is a high fructose corn syrup-based concoction and packs the same sweet punch as a Starbucks Frappuccino, making it a true sugar bomb. So, please enjoy in moderation. Once you acquire a taste for it know that cooking with Coco Rico has now become a thing. Not only does the Island of Enchantment tipple enhance chicken marinades, but it has also become an unexpected ingredient in Cambodian hot pot/yao hon broth recipes. MIKE DOJC

Garden Party at The Hoot

2910 Rosewood Dr. @hootcolumbia on Instagram. $10

One of Columbia’s newest and most anticipated bars has several summer-forward drinks to cool down with on the hot afternoons the Midlands brings us, but one stood out: the Garden Party. At first this gin-based drink may seem more springy with its floral notes, but make no mistake, it’s here to stabilize your internal temperature back to 98.6 as we head towards higher temps.

So what’s in it? Gin, elderflower liqueur, rose syrup, and lime juice served over ice — with a slice of lime for garnish. The lime and floral scents gently wash over the palette at first, and a pleasurable hint of rose lingers for the finish. For people who don’t think they like gin, it’s nearly undetectable. Light and refreshing, this drink goes down easily, and is a new favorite.

For those who have not yet made their way to The Hoot, its ordering system is similar to the Whig in that everything is ordered at the bar. Hot tip for a cool visit: knock off work early and get there right when they open at 4 p.m. because it fills up quickly as happy hour approaches. APRIL BLAKE

Tongue Tied from 929 Kitchen & Bar

929 Gervais St. 929kitchen.com. (803) 764-3825. $8

As the staff and owner of 929 Kitchen & Bar prepare for the opening of their sister-restaurant MOA Korean BBQ, they've stepped up their drink game over the last couple of months.

The bar, which has long been run by bartender Matt Shannon, recently added former Black Rooster general manager Hunter Cone to its list of folks in charge and the pair have introduced cocktails like the Beck & Call and, once on Black Rooster's menu, the Gossip Columns.

And although their cocktail offerings, which currently feature seven impressive alcoholic drinks, are a step-up, their mocktail offerings stand out on the Korean restaurant's drink menu.

With three options — Pineapple Fuego, Tongue Tied and Lady Fitzgerald — the bar stands out as one of the few restaurants to join the growing trend of featuring alcohol-free options. The tongue tied mocktail features watermelon basil shrub, smoked mint, lime and a hint of sparkling soda. The drink is refreshing and light, with a smokey, earthy aftertaste that makes each sip incredibly dynamic.

It's garnished with a dehydrated lime and served in a tall cocktail glass, for an option that not only tastes great, but also provides the same social feel of drinking alcohol. HANNAH WADE