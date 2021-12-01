Hand-rolled ice cream and boba opening spread rapidly growing trends to Columbia

When David Lam Tran’s daughter decided to attend the University of South Carolina last spring, she mentioned there were no good bubble tea shops in the area. Recently retired, Tran decided to change that.

Tran’s plans changed from an early retirement to opening a business in a Five Points store front called Gong-Cha & Kremo. The restaurant is a melding of two popular national franchises. Gong Cha, one of the biggest boba outlets in the country, and Kremo, a national outlet for hand-rolled ice cream, are both housed in the same location as a joint concept.

“She (Tran’s daughter) was like, “are you sure?” and I was like yeah, I’m retired I can do anything I want to do,” Tran said.

Tran, a USC business school alumni, has a variety of business and contracting skills that result from a long international business career, and he ended up setting up the shop almost entirely by himself.

Boba tea, known also as bubble tea, is a popular drink of tea with special starch-based “bubbles” inside called pearls. Originally from Taiwan, the literal translation of boba is “precious pearl milky.” It is collectively very popular in Asia and increasingly in the United States, as the trend has rapidly grown over the last decade.

Boba is approximately a $2-billion-dollar global market, according to research from Fortune Business Insights in 2020. The Gong Cha company started in 2006 and has more than 1,500 locations worldwide now.

While bubble tea business is not as vast in number of units worldwide compared to businesses like Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts, it has had notable growth since its conception for a number of reasons, including the popularity of customization and Asian pop culture. The Fortune report indicates that its growth is expected to sustain.

Hand-rolled ice cream, another popular trend, is originally from Thailand and involves taking fresh cream to a frozen surface. In Columbia, the only other spot that offers it locally is Ice Bachi, in the Columbiana Center.

After spreading the cream into a thin sheet, the now ice cream is then carefully rolled and topped with a variety of toppings, including a waffle option. According to Tran, rolled ice cream, as a trend, is still growing and has been around for a while, but it has not become as widely popular as boba.

That isn’t to say it is not a growing phenomenon of the food industry. In 2016, Forbes covered its rise in America; as did West Coast publications in the years since.

Kremo is like customized soft serve, Tran described. It is made with fresh cream from a local dairy farm that makes their specific sweet cream base. Spread across a freezing surface, it quickly forms into the thing sheets of ice cream that make up each person’s dish — and makes for a lively visual for customers.

Professor Krista Van Fleit, an associate professor of Chinese literature and language at USC, said that although boba’s trend started in Taiwan, it has increasingly become a symbol of Asian American identity in the United States.

This idea stems from a professor and researcher at the University of North Carolina named Michelle King, who specializes in modern Chinese gender history and food history.

Fleit said that King acknowledges boba as one of the three main foods that have defined Taiwanese history, the other two being beef noodle soup and pineapple.

Fleit recalled a CNN news story, where a large international student population and growing diversity in Iowa resulted in more boba tea shops than Starbucks.

Tran’s daughter, Sarah Lam Tran, is now a Columbia high school senior and works at the store. She said that her original feeling about the lacking boba was that it can often be more popular than Starbucks, meaning profit for the store, and that sharing a slice of her culture is important.

She said that Columbia — which has a 2.7 percent Asian American population, per census data — unlike a city like Charlotte or New York, does not have as much cultural appreciation and diversity for Asian trends and people.

She also said that she has seen these trends elsewhere and feels they are popular but had not seen them commonly in Columbia before.

“I feel like we are heavily influenced by Asian mainstream culture. Kind of in like in an indirect way, although we don't really realize it. We think everything is like a trend here. But honestly, I feel Asia starts a lot of the trends, then they just come over here,” Sarah offered.