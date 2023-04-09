Hampton Street Vineyard names former 1801 Grille chef to top kitchen position

Growing up the son of a commercial fisherman who grew fruit in the backyard of their Louisiana home, Hampton Street Vineyard's executive chef Jason Bruner took an early interest in the origins of the food he was eating.

In adulthood, that's culminated in a passion for knowing the origins of the food he's cooking, including in the kitchen he's recently taken over at Hampton Street Vineyard, a longtime upscale brasserie just off Columbia's Main Street.

"As a young man, I wanted to really know where my food came from. Why do I love pasta so much? Why does Parmigiano Reggiano taste so much different than parmesan that's made in America?" Bruner said.

Bruner spent years as the head chef at Columbia's 1801 Grille and has studied at culinary schools around the world, including The Culinary Institute of America in New York. Now, he's the executive chef of Hampton Street, the restaurant announced April 4.

The move comes after months of an interim chef de cuisine following the departure of chef Cody Ross, who left the French restaurant in early October of last year for Smoked, Main Street's upscale oyster bar and microbrewery restaurant.

"We're excited to have chef Jason Bruner heading our kitchen at Hampton Street Vineyard," Jonathan Lopez, the restaurant's managing partner and advanced sommelier, said in a press release. "Jason's resume speaks for itself, he has the experience and expertise to elevate Hampton Street Vineyard beyond where it's ever been before."

Lopez took over the restaurant in 2020 after moving to Columbia from New York, working with partners Chelsea Carrier and Hernan Martinez, who have since moved on. He's one of the city's few advanced sommeliers at a restaurant with an impressive reputation for its wine list.

Bruner hopes to steer the restaurant in the direction of using more ingredients from local farms and bolstering the lunch and brunch offerings as a way to draw younger, more casual crowds, which is something he said the restaurant has struggled with because of its upscale reputation.

"We want people to understand that this is not the Hampton Street that was here 20 years ago that was a little stuffy and super fine dining," Bruner said. "I want to drag as many students from The Hub (apartments) and have them come down for brunch and eat and drink and have a good time and sit outside."

The restaurant's plan to implement some of these changes is two-fold. It's introducing new menu items that appeal to a wider audience while keeping a French-ish twist — a Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich served with brie on a brioche bun is one example. And it's working on keeping menu prices reasonable for daytime meals, with lunch entrees ranging from $10-$20.

The newly released lunch menu features a handful of new items such as a Reuben sandwich with jalapeño sauerkraut, and beet salad, a longtime 1801 Grille item that Bruner said was his signature dish.

But Bruner's main vision for the restaurant is to bring in more local ingredients and source from farms and artisans across the state. So far, he's got honeycombs out of Camden and freshly-baked bread from bakeries like JJ's Place and Our Daily Bread SC, both out of West Columbia, on the menu.

"It's sad because 'farm to table' used to mean a lot more, and now I feel like it's really gone to a marketing ploy where everybody's got a little bit of something," Bruner said.

Bruner, who grew up just outside of New Orleans, is the son of a commercial fisherman and a longtime restaurant employee. When Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana in the fall of 2005, Bruner and his mom relocated up north and, at his mom's encouragement, he decided to apply for culinary school.

It's no surprise Bruner developed a passion for both the restaurant industry and the farming industry, given his parents' occupations. He joked that "the apple doesn't fall far from the tree" and he meant it literally, as his mom works at a restaurant just a few blocks from Hampton Street.

The 40-year-old is as passionate about Columbia as he is the farm-to-table model, and he said he hopes the work that he does at Hampton Street will continue to elevate the city's dining scene.

"People always talk about the food that's in other cities. Greenville gets a good reputation. Charleston has a great reputation. But there's so much to offer right here in the Midlands," Bruner said.

The restaurant, located at 1207 Hampton St., is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, until 10 p.m. Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. It takes both reservations and walk-ins. More information can be found at hamptonstreetvineyard.com.