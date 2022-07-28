FX's The Bear TV show has garnered national attention. Here's what Columbia chefs think.

Black Rooster’s Chef Alex Strickland typically despises most cooking shows, not wanting to spend his time “watching people yell at each other” over failed dishes.
“The Bear” was different.
“I turned it on and in the first 10 minutes, I was like, 'Nope, I'm not doing this.' It stressed me the (expletive) out,” Strickland said.
But he kept watching. Like many of his coworkers and fellow industry friends, he got hooked.
The show, a FX drama series on Hulu, follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White), a fine-dining chef who inherits his late brother’s failing sandwich restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, and tries to turn the place around while dealing with everything from financial issues to family problems.
The drama captures the stress of working in a kitchen, with characters often yelling at each other, one accidentally stabbing another during a hectic rush and the looming fear that they won’t be ready in time to open for the day.
It’s a show that’s garnered attention from national media outlets, people on social media and particularly those in the restaurant industry. It lead Bon Appétit magazine to declare this summer “line cook summer” referring to the “sexually competent dirtbag line cook” stereotype that the show’s main character plays so well. Other outlets have called it the hottest show of the summer.
And, in Columbia, local restaurant workers say it’s been a hit — a topic of conversation for everyone from the general manager to the line cooks.
From the ways that the fictitious kitchen staff of the show communicates (the show uses common kitchen lingo like “corner” and “behind”) to the little details like the plastic quart containers that characters drink water out of, chefs and restaurateurs in Columbia find similarities between the work that they do and the work that the show portrays.
“I think it did a really, really good job of showing the day-to-day like the controlled chaos that it is,” said Wes Fulmer, head chef of Motor Supply Company Bistro.
One episode in particular — episode seven — is a gripping, one-shot 20 minutes where sous chef Sydney (played by Ayo Edebiri) leaves the pre-ordering option open on the to-go tablet leaving the restaurant swamped with orders on top of a slew of other issues.
Columbia restaurateurs said this moment has happened to almost everyone in the industry.
“I think pretty much everyone has had a shift (like that),” said Greg Slattery, who co-owns Curiosity Coffee and has worked in the restaurant industry for years. “We've all probably worked where there was a night where you didn't realize a bus was pulling up with 40 elementary school kids and a bunch of parents showing up to a (restaurant) that you're working at, and it's just like, you don't see the end … and you learn to just power through.”
The stress dreams that Carmy has about messing up dishes during the show are accurate, too, said Tombo Grille server and a former bartender Marielle Downing. She used to dream about her arms growing longer and longer over the course of a bartending shift.
While Columbia restaurant workers told Free Times that while the show is a fairly accurate depiction of the industry, there are a few inaccuracies — between the health inspection that slaps the fictitious sandwich shop with a C rating or the mishaps that almost never cause the restaurant to stop service.
In the second episode of the show, a surprise health inspection doesn’t go as planned and leads to Carmy and his cousin, Richie, fighting in front of the inspector who, in the end, gives the restaurant a bad grade.
“The health department inspection scene was definitely not believable," Strickland said. "No one would ever act like that when dealing with an inspector."
While almost everyone in the food and beverage industry is talking about the show, not everyone has enjoyed it, or even been able to finish watching.
Some found the realness of the stressful moments — like the entirety of the seventh episode where a mishap by the sous chef leads to an overwhelming amount of pick up orders and chaos ensues — too hard to watch.
“We started watching it and there was a scene and ... I was like, ‘I can't watch this anymore,’” said Rachel Harrison, who works as the kitchen manager at Lula Drake Wine Parlour on Main Street. Harrison made it through roughly three episodes before the show’s conflicts and realness became unbearable — she stopped watching after one of the characters, Tina, sabotages sous chef Sydney’s dish.
Strickland said he’s got friends in the industry who refuse to watch it because the show “stresses them out” after spending hours in a chaotic kitchen environment themselves.
While the show has struck a nerve with workers in the restaurant industry, it’s also been noticed by many who don’t work in the industry.
Motor Supply’s Fulmer hopes this will entice more people to pursue restaurant careers.
“My hope through The Bear is for it to do what Top Chef did to the industry," Fulmer said. "It got more people interested in industry. I'm hoping The Bear kind of does the same thing and gives this industry a little bit bigger pool to pull from.”