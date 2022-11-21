From farm to table, here's how SC turkey farmers and distributors prepare for the holidays

On Thanksgiving, Philadelphia-native Deidre Edwards will do what most Americans do for the holidays — enjoy time with family, watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade and dine on turkey and traditional side dishes.

This year, she bought two smaller turkeys from Doko Farms, a family owned farm in Blythewood that specializes in heritage, pasture-fed meat. With the two turkeys, her husband and 15-year-old son will hold a cook-off with both turkeys.

Edwards suspects her son might win the cook-off this year, as he’s gotten more into cooking over the years. After the evening meal with family, they’ll watch the first Christmas movie of the holiday season.

And in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, local chefs like Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering's Jessica Shillato and The War Mouth's Harold Pendleton will deliver close to 100 turkeys, between the two restaurants, that were pre-ordered by local families, days or weeks in advance.

But none of these things are possible without the centerpiece of most holiday meals — turkey. The bird goes through a process most Americans don’t see and Free Times explored how the poultry makes it from the farm to local tables.

Months before Thanksgiving, turkey farmers make plans for holidays

At the beginning of each year on the nearly 43 acres of land at Doko Farm in Blythewood, Amanda and Joe Jones begin the process of breeding turkeys at the fifth-generation family-owned farm.

“Just about the time that everyone is recovering from New Year's Eve is when I start thinking about Thanksgiving,” Amanda said. This year brought in their largest number of turkeys handed out to customers, at about 45 turkeys, since the couple began breeding turkeys around 2009.

The farm has a handful of male turkeys, known as toms, who mate with the female turkeys, called hens. Each year, some of the birds stay around to continue to mate, while others are sent to processing plants to prepare them for Thanksgiving meals.

The hens produce eggs, which over a 28 day period, hatch and become chicks, or baby turkeys. Amanda said their chicks typically hatch in early spring and spend the next few months growing on the farm, where they've got access to lots of land and are able to forage for about 60% of their diet.

The turkeys at Doko Farms are a Heritage breed, a type of breed that predates the American Industrial Revolution and is not as popular in modern farming, Amanda explained.

The heritage breeds grow for over 28 weeks, which is almost twice as long as typical broad breasted industrial breeds, according to Amanda. While the heritage turkeys tend to be smaller, their longer and higher quality life means better quality and healthier meat.

“In general, pasture raised animals are higher in good cholesterol and lower in saturated fatty acids. They have higher vitamin counts and they're happier,” Amanda said.

But outside of the health and ethical benefits of raising pasture-raised, heritage breeds, there are risks. Free-range birds like the ones on Doko Farm are more likely to get attacked by predators, are more expensive and don’t typically grow to be as big. Amanda and her husband, Joe, make preparations for this by maintaining a massive fence around the farm and utilizing their guard dogs, Rookie and Tonks.

The family loses a few turkeys every year to things like predators like owls and inclement weather, but the turkeys that are left are taken to a meat packing company in Kingstree in mid-November and prepared for customers who ordered the birds months in advance.

In mid-November, turkeys make their way to the processing plant

Kingstree, S.C., a rural town of around 3,000 that spans across three miles, is home to one of the state’s few meat packing facilities that is geared towards individuals and small farms — Williamsburg Packing Company. It has been in the area since the early 1950s, according to Matt Worrell who works as the plant manager.

Worrell said the plant mostly serves individuals who want to process their hunted meat, as well as around 100 farms across the state. The roughly 40 employees stay busy this time of year, processing mostly pigs and chickens for the holidays.

The processing plant is not for the faint of heart. Free Times visited it during one of the times that the plant was slaughtering pigs, making for a gruesome precursor to the approaching holiday season where a large number of Americans will indulge in animal meat like turkeys, cows and hogs.

Despite the harsh realities, the animals brought into the plant are put to sleep using a carbon dioxide method common in other processing plants before they are slaughtered, a factor that led Amanda and Joe at Doko Farms to choose the packing company for their turkeys.

Leading up to the holiday season, the plant processes close to 100 pigs a day. The number of turkeys processed is typically less at this particular plant.

It’s where Doko Farms sends its turkeys around Nov. 14, the Monday before Thanksgiving. By the end of the week, they return to pick up the fully processed turkeys — which have had feathers and internal organs removed and have been chilled in freezers — in order to distribute them to customers for their Thanksgiving meals.

“They were certified humane and animal welfare approved and their practices haven't changed... they follow the high humane standard that was put in place and we love them for that,” Amanda said.

At local restaurants, chefs prepare other turkeys for pre-ordered meals

After the turkeys are distributed to customers, they’ll be prepared in a variety of ways — deep fried to hickory smoked to oven baked.

And while all of the turkeys from Doko Farms, one of the few turkey farms close to Columbia, go to local families and individual customers, there’s a handful of local restaurants that utilize different farms for their Thanksgiving meal preorders.

At The War Mouth, a laid back southern food restaurant in the Cottontown neighborhood, chef Harold Pendleton and the restaurant’s pitmaster Jason Fant rely on Cheney Brothers. It’s a food distribution company based out of North Carolina and supplies the 50 turkeys they’ll distribute to customers this year.

It’s the most turkeys the restaurant has sold since its opening, as they’ve tried to promote it more this year, according to Pendleton. Typically, they sell between 20 to 30 turkeys on average each year.

The pair spend days in advance preparing the turkeys, which are smoked using wood from pecan, hickory and oak trees, and even sleep in the restaurant in the days leading up to Thanksgiving while smoking the turkeys for hours.

“We want it fresh, I mean that's the whole goal is to keep it as fresh as possible, " Fant said. "We like people to eat good food and we like to eat good food, I'm always disappointed when I pay for food and it kind of sucks.”

The turkeys are coated in a barbecue spice mix that Pendleton created and the cooking method that the pair use “gives it a deep smoke that you can taste while eating,” according to Pendleton.

Not too far across town, at Spotted Salamander, chef-owner Jessica Shillato will spend her 12th year roasting turkeys and hams, along with classic side dishes, for customers in Columbia.

“(Roasting) helps keep the turkey juicer and (flavorful)... it's just a little bit of herbs, some garlic and salt and pepper. We do it that way so that the flavor gets throughout the turkey and not just on the skin,” Shillato explained.

In her first year, she used turkeys from Keegan-Filion Farm in Walterboro, SC, but the demand for pre-ordered meals became too much and she turned to Butterball Turkeys for convenience. She still uses local ingredients in her sides — her collard greens are from Organically Roland Farms in Lexington and creams and milk from Hickory Hill in Edgefield, SC.

But whether you’re enjoying a meal from a local restaurant or catering business this Thanksgiving or you’ve purchased your turkey from a grocery store or local farm, there’s almost surely one constant — the leftovers.

It’s the best part for Deidre Edwards.

“I love Thanksgiving dinner and it's fun and we put on a big spread, but then I take whatever's left from the turkey and put it in a crockpot overnight with just enough water to cover and the dark meat gets luscious," Edwards said, adding that she makes the dark meat into a turkey curry. "That's my favorite part. We go get our Christmas tree that weekend and we have turkey curry."