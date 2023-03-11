From barbecue to biscuits, what to eat at St. Pat's in Five Points

St. Pat's in Five Points is Columbia's iconic daylong celebration of the Irish holiday that typically draws upwards of 40,000 folks to the neighborhood and nightlife district for a day of drinking, live music, a family-friendly parade and even a running race.
But the day is long. The parade kicks off around 10 a.m., and once the music starts around lunchtime, you can expect to be there until around 7 p.m. And all those activities are sure to give you an appetite.
So, what is there to eat? The March 18 festival will have over two dozen food and non-alcoholic drink vendors that'll be set up across the neighborhood — anything from barbecue served from a repurposed school bus to biscuits from Five Points biscuit gurus Flying Biscuit Cafe.
While the list of 30 vendors will offer up pretty much anything to suit your fancy, here are some details on a few to keep an eye out for:
Blue Pizza
This New Jersey-style pizza joint sits in the heart of Five Points in the former Nicky's Pizzeria location. The neighborhood pizza restaurant offers up build-your-own pizza options as well as speciality pies, like the New Jersey Grandma, which features a thin layer of mozzarella topped with red sauce, parmesan cheese, basil and olive oil.
Flying Biscuit Cafe
Flying Biscuit Cafe, the relatively new breakfast place in the Five Points neighborhood, typically offers over 50 menu items at its brick and mortar location, including specialty biscuits, customizable grits bowls and breakfast platters complete with all the fixin's.
Size Matters BBQ Bus
The massive, repurposed school bus covered in white paint and American flag murals is sure to stand out. Established in 2013, Size Matters BBQ knows a thing or two about barbecue. A typical menu includes a pulled pork sandwich (because, come on, how can you offer barbecue and not have a pulled pork sandwich?), cheeseburgers and babyback ribs. Most menu items are upwards of $10, but if the name's any indication, you'll get your money's worth of food.
Dae’s Delicious Dogs
The relatively new food truck will make its St. Pat's in Five Points debut this year. It'll have a range of popular fair food, like beef hot dogs, sausage dogs, nachos and fries. Most of its offerings stay under $5, with the exception of the sausage dog, which will run you $7. If the weather's nice, the truck plans to also offer ice cream.
Here's a list of the festival's food vendors:
Tropical Island Concessions
O'Shields Concessions
Virginia Vendor Food Services Inc.
Cactus Jack's Grill
Hot and Fresh Grill
Pineapple Island
Margarita Man of Columbia
Tiki Grill
Gong Cha
Southern Fried Factory
World Cuisine
Trini Lime Caribbean Cafe
Happy Belly
Blue Pizza
Steak Boys Inc
Metro Concessions
Flying Biscuit Cafe
Edible Party Creations
Mack's Poppin Kettle Korn
Pelican's SnoBalls
Café Strudel Food Truck
Southern Grubbin’ Food Truck
Bubblicious Waffles
5 R CONCESSIONS
NYC Bred
Size Matters BBQ Bus
Kona Ice
Dae’s Delicious Dogs
Big Squeeze Lemonade LLC
Five Star Grilled Chicken