From barbecue to biscuits, what to eat at St. Pat's in Five Points

St. Pat's in Five Points is Columbia's iconic daylong celebration of the Irish holiday that typically draws upwards of 40,000 folks to the neighborhood and nightlife district for a day of drinking, live music, a family-friendly parade and even a running race.

But the day is long. The parade kicks off around 10 a.m., and once the music starts around lunchtime, you can expect to be there until around 7 p.m. And all those activities are sure to give you an appetite.

So, what is there to eat? The March 18 festival will have over two dozen food and non-alcoholic drink vendors that'll be set up across the neighborhood — anything from barbecue served from a repurposed school bus to biscuits from Five Points biscuit gurus Flying Biscuit Cafe.

While the list of 30 vendors will offer up pretty much anything to suit your fancy, here are some details on a few to keep an eye out for:

Blue Pizza

This New Jersey-style pizza joint sits in the heart of Five Points in the former Nicky's Pizzeria location. The neighborhood pizza restaurant offers up build-your-own pizza options as well as speciality pies, like the New Jersey Grandma, which features a thin layer of mozzarella topped with red sauce, parmesan cheese, basil and olive oil.

Flying Biscuit Cafe

Flying Biscuit Cafe, the relatively new breakfast place in the Five Points neighborhood, typically offers over 50 menu items at its brick and mortar location, including specialty biscuits, customizable grits bowls and breakfast platters complete with all the fixin's.

Size Matters BBQ Bus

The massive, repurposed school bus covered in white paint and American flag murals is sure to stand out. Established in 2013, Size Matters BBQ knows a thing or two about barbecue. A typical menu includes a pulled pork sandwich (because, come on, how can you offer barbecue and not have a pulled pork sandwich?), cheeseburgers and babyback ribs. Most menu items are upwards of $10, but if the name's any indication, you'll get your money's worth of food.

Dae’s Delicious Dogs

The relatively new food truck will make its St. Pat's in Five Points debut this year. It'll have a range of popular fair food, like beef hot dogs, sausage dogs, nachos and fries. Most of its offerings stay under $5, with the exception of the sausage dog, which will run you $7. If the weather's nice, the truck plans to also offer ice cream.

Here's a list of the festival's food vendors:

Tropical Island Concessions

O'Shields Concessions

Virginia Vendor Food Services Inc.

Cactus Jack's Grill

Hot and Fresh Grill

Pineapple Island

Margarita Man of Columbia

Tiki Grill

Gong Cha

Southern Fried Factory

World Cuisine

Trini Lime Caribbean Cafe

Happy Belly

Blue Pizza

Steak Boys Inc

Metro Concessions

Flying Biscuit Cafe

Edible Party Creations

Mack's Poppin Kettle Korn

Pelican's SnoBalls

Café Strudel Food Truck

Southern Grubbin’ Food Truck

Bubblicious Waffles

5 R CONCESSIONS

NYC Bred

Size Matters BBQ Bus

Kona Ice

Dae’s Delicious Dogs

Big Squeeze Lemonade LLC

Five Star Grilled Chicken