Free Times writers share their top meals of 2021

This year, Free Times writers ate a lot of good food.

So we put our heads together and, after what was surely much internal debate, came up with a list of the top things we ate this year. In true Columbia and Free Times fashion, it's an eclectic list, ranging from barbecue, corn sorbet to a sub sandwich. The foods on the list come from a wide range of price points and backgrounds as well, with sourcing from Vietnam to Peru.

With each dish, we’ve broken down why it made our list and offered locations for each. So try these out and let us know if you agree — we’ll give you all year to get back to us. And do let us know if we’re missing what your top dish is as well, by emailing us at editor@free-times.com. DAVID CLAREY

Ratio’s Purple Corn Sorbet

566 Spears Creek Church Rd, Elgin. ratiorestaurant.com

Visit Peru and you’re likely to be handed a chicha morada (purple corn drink) to cool off, but visit Ratio in Elgin, and you’re likely to try the purple corn sorbet inspired from the drink. This unusual sorbet option is incredibly memorable in a year where so much was not worth remembering.

The sorbet is composed of indigenous purple corn from Peru, which Chef Javier Uriarte sources from a Latin American grocery store in Maryland — plus caramelized pineapple and a sprinkling of mint leaves for the ultimate palate cooling experience any time of year.

“I’m always curious to see what I can turn things into,” Uriarte said. “It’s a cool way to feature a Peruvian dish not in its original form.”

The base for the purple corn sorbet begins by boiling the corn for several hours to distill its essence into the liquid, which is so deeply purple, it’s almost black, Uriarte said. Several small scoops of the finished sorbet are served nestled among the caramelized pineapple chunks. It’s easy to imagine a corn ice dish to be overpoweringly saccharine, but it’s surprisingly mildly sweet with barely a hint of corn taste. The ice, light and airy, makes this dessert option a memorable way to finish off an exquisite meal at Ratio. APRIL BLAKE

Railroad BBQ’s The Conductor and The Hobo

2001 Hampton St. railroadbbqsc.com

Once upon a time, I was a vegetarian. Nothing makes me happier about falling off the veggie wagon more than when visiting Railroad BBQ. Anything on the menu is pretty much a winner. Still, if you want to ease in, The Conductor is a Texas-style smoked brisket that goes perfectly with their mac & cheese (the kind that your legendary auntie makes that wins at every holiday gathering).

A bonus is The Hobo, an old-school bologna sandwich that takes comfort food to the next level (I get mine with cheese). Railroad BBQ is Black-owned, and the inside is a museum of Black excellence on the walls with local heroes and national figures alike. Quite honestly, no place is like it in town, and it's worth every penny for your lunch break during the workweek. PREACH JACOBS

Pho Viet’s Beef Pho

2011 Devine St.

Any and all pho from Pho Viet in Five Points set a standard for good food in Columbia. This broth noodle soup is the best I’ve had and certainly the best in the area. It is difficult to find quality, tasteful pho, so it is a unique privilege, and perhaps misfortune for the wallet, that I live minutes from Pho Viet. The hearty broth is enjoyable for first-timers and longtime fans of the dish alike. There is some intangible comfort that comes from healthy, warm food with soothing broth and filling ingredients. It’s undoubtedly the best bite of the year I had. STEPHEN PASTIS

Gong Cha’s Waffle in a Cup

701B Santee Ave. gongchatea.com

Gong Cha, the Kaohsiung, Taiwan-born phenomenon has upwards of 1,500 locations around the world with a growing presence in Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the U.K. It’s been stateside since 2014 when the first franchise opened in Flushing, Queens, and it quickly fanned out across the northeast before spawning southern outlets. Gong Cha is on the fast track to becoming the Starbucks of bubble tea, but do hold your reflexive anti-chain snobbery a beat.

The easiest decision to make at this tea slinger is to get its Waffle in a Cup.

A life-affirming aroma with strong notes of honey and caramelizing waffle batter heaven swaddles your olfactory system when you walk in the door. Tear into the bubble textured and it’ll only take a second until you realize that those thin and limp discs Waffle House hawks are not even in the same galaxy. Served plain, with tapioca pearls (pictured) or matcha-flavored, this hot treat is plenty sweet without chocolate sauce or syrup. MIKE DOJC

Hampton Street Vineyard's Beet Salad

1207 Hampton Street. hamptonstreetvineyard.com

Sometimes the idea of hitting all the various tasting notes on a plate can be overdone or poorly executed goal. You get sweet, sour, earthy, savory, a little texture variation, etc., but somehow it doesn't quite come together the way it's supposed to. Instead, the disparate parts ring out against one another in stark contrasts. At the relatively new Hampton Street Vineyard, under new ownership since 2020, their beet salad finds harmony in its parts.

It's a dish of beets, served with green salad dressed in a tart vinaigrette, walnuts and orderly sliced oranges. It's a visually striking dish as well, with the deep hues of the golden and purple beets standing out against a neat puddle of honey whipped goat cheese. I've never been a strong advocate of beets in my diet, but this dish has made me reconsider.

The firm, but tender beets impart an earthiness that is smoothed over by the paired cheese. Meanwhile, the salad offers a tart, livening flavor on the palette. In all, it makes for a wonderfully composed and complex dish that is worth seeking out. DAVID CLAREY

Los Chicanos Quesa Tacos

Food truck. facebook.com/ChicanosComida

The name “Quesa Tacos” doesn’t quite settle with how tremendously good this dish from Los Chicanos Food Truck is. Buried deep in the taco menu, they describe it as “three corn tortillas filled with melted cheese, barbacoa, onion and cilantro, with a side of dipping broth.” What the menu doesn’t mention is that these are filled and grilled so that the tortillas are crisp and fatty.

When served, you get a crackling grilled corn tortilla with warm, oozing queso cheese, tender, luxurious barbocoa, and fresh onion, cilantro and accompanying lime to round it out. The wholesome pork dipping broth gives it the perfect crispy-gone-soggy bite that puts it over the top. I love that this dish just comes with so many different textures. Every bite can be a little different depending on what you want and it truly doesn’t matter how you do it because all of the components play together so well. BACH PHAM

Nicky's Pizzeria’s Italian Combo Sub

102 E Main St, Lexington. facebook.com/NickysPizzeriaLexington.

Without a doubt, the best thing I ate in 2021 — as in 2020, 2019, 2018, and a number of years prior — was the Italian Combo sub sandwich from Nicky’s Pizzeria. What makes it so special? Perhaps authenticity, courtesy of the mom-and-pop owners, welcome transplants from New York.

The ingredients are deceptively simple, yet traditional: ham, pepperoni, Genoa salami, capicola (Tony Soprano’s famed “gabbagool”) and provolone cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, mustard, oil and vinegar. I usually leave off the mustard. Heaping helpings of all of the above available on a 6” or 12” bun, toasted if you want. The 6” is a meal unto itself, and I often save the second half for lunch the next day. The Five Points location I frequented sadly closed in June, but the tradition lives on at 102 E. Main Street in downtown Lexington. AUGUST KRICKEL

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen’s Collard Greens

2338 Main St. apeaceofsoul.com

Thomas Wolfe wrote that you can’t go home again. I don’t know that that’s true. I just think it comes at a cost: a necessary acceptance that what you left won’t be what you coming back to.

Sure, the roads might be the same, and the routes etched into your muscle memory might still get you from point A to point B. But your old house won’t be yours anymore. Your old haunts will have new haunters. Your old friends might not be around — they might’ve died or moved away or just moved on with their lives in the same way that you did. You will wonder why you can’t slide back into old patterns — then realize it’s because time has wiped them away, replaced them with new ones.

One day, you’ll say to a friend that you’ll pick up lunch on the way to his house — which used to belong to another friend, now departed. You’ll go to Lamb’s Bread, you’ll say, but then remember that the name changed while you were gone. What used to be — in your memory, anyway, for as reliable as that is — beigeish is now gleaming white. New items slot next to old favorites on a menu you only barely recognize. The same crew’s still cooking, but you’ll wonder: Will what was your favorite meal still be?

So there’s a little relief, perhaps, when that first forkful of those collard greens — better than any barbecue joint’s — tastes exactly how you remember. How the tender, earthy leaves melt in your mouth. That zip of pepper and vinegar, electric on the tongue. That little bit of heat that burns oh so pleasantly on the way down.

Maybe you can’t go home again — not really. But there will always be a little bit of that past hanging around, always a tiny but tenable connection to the way things were — and maybe always will be. PATRICK WALL