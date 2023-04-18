Forget boring online wine clubs. Columbia wine bars launch community-driven wine groups

For years, Tim Gardner, one of the city's prominent sommeliers and restaurateurs, didn't think that starting a wine club at his Main Street wine bar was in the cards.

Like a lot of wine enthusiasts, Gardner wasn't a fan of the clubs.

“That's why I resisted (starting one for) so long,” Gardner said. “People wanted it and they were asking for it at Lula Drake and I knew the only way I was going to do it is if it represented who we are and what we do in the industry."

Gardner, who owns Lula Drake Wine Parlour, which has been nominated in this year's James Beard Foundation awards, recently unveiled a wine club at his restaurant and wine bar. And he's not alone.

A handful of wine clubs, or an exclusive group of members who join to gain access to rare wines, special events and a community of others who appreciate the drink, have launched in Columbia and found loyal followings in the last few months.

Amid the city's growing wine scene, these new local wine clubs offer something more than just wine — places like Baan Sawan Thai Bistro, Lula Drake, Bar Gran Sasso and Molto Vino Wine Bar offer individualistic, bargain spins on the beloved beverage as an extension of their brand and means to keep customers engaged through community.

“It’s bringing like-minded people together to share in the kind of wines we love to drink,” Gardner said.

Lula Drake's club, the Lula Drake Wine Concierge, started in March and already has plans to grow, according to Gardner. The club gives members exclusive access to wine, events and will eventually organize international travel with other members.

And the response to opening them has been immense — Gardner hosted a kickoff event for the club in the form of a ticketed dinner, which he said sold out in less than a day and he's got people on a waitlist to join the club. And at Molto Vino, a new wine bar to Forest Acres, owners have already had to increase membership after beginning its club last October.

Molto Vino's club is unique in that it offers exclusive services in a digital way — members pay a monthly fee to use an app that lets them into the bar at any time, day or night, to scan in and pour themselves a glass of wine from a selection of available wines. It’s a customer-forward wine service that has become a microcosm of community, owner Tony Carbone said.

“We have all these little subsets, and, to me, that’s what a wine club is,” Carbone said. “A wine club isn’t just signing up online, getting something sent to you each month and you hope you like it.”

This type of club, one that doesn't rely so heavily on assorted shipments of wines for a monthly fee, is new to the area, but not completely unprecedented in the state. At New York Butcher Shoppe, a regional chain with a Columbia location, monthly wine club dinners are held in South Carolina locations, an offering that the company introduced eight years ago.

While the butcher’s club has retained its following amidst COVID, Jay Anneaux, the butcher’s managing partner, said he has seen “leaps and bounds” in progress in the food scene in Columbia over the past 35 years.

With multiple new bars and wine clubs, a growing appreciation for wine seems present in Columbia, something that the University of South Carolina's Wine and Beverage Institute Director Sandy Strick attributes to “the evolution of our taste buds."

“We like sweet things, and then we learn that other things that aren’t so sweet are also interesting,” Strick said. “And so that’s a reflection of the American population in general, a very broad, sweeping brush, for sure. But so I think Columbia is just a reflection of that.”

Strick, who teaches classes to the public about wine, said people coming to these classes on USC’s campus are more knowledgeable and adventurous with wine than many were 10 or 15 years ago.

It’s not an exact science though — Strick likened the city's wine evolution to things like post-pandemic travel leading to a greater appreciation for new wines, a return to restaurants and bars following the pandemic and the influence of impressive wine spots opening around town.

Strick said there’s more general education and interest in exploring wine and “sommelier-ing,” too, and wine clubs are opportunities to learn more about the beverage — an opportunity with an appeal she attributes to the burden of choice.

“There's lots and lots of wine clubs, all levels, all types and a lot of people are interested,” Strick said. “I think in part, it makes a decision for you. So you go to the store and look at all those shelves with all those wines and try to figure it out. (With the club concept) it just comes to you and maybe you have a limited number of decisions you need to make, but you're not overwhelmed.”

But while convenience and good prices are appealing when it comes to larger wine clubs, the personal and educational experience has translated to success for local places like Baan Sawan and Bar Gran Sasso.

At Bar Gran Sasso, an Italian wine bar that opened in August of last year, there's an emphasis on spreading the word organically, as the wine club isn't advertised but rather shared through word of mouth.

The bar offers two membership opportunities — one entry level one and another more expensive, finer wine club. For both clubs combined, the restaurant and wine bar has recruited nearly 60 people.

For owner Joseph Cardinale, the bar and wine club follow his passion — drinking and eating Italian samples he would want to enjoy.

“When you pair (Italian wine) with food, specifically food from that area or ingredients from that area, it becomes something really special,” Cardinale said.

And Baan Sawan opened their club in November of last year to almost instant acceptance after the family-owned Thai restaurant had been shuttered for nearly three years because of the pandemic.

“The response was shockingly fast,” Sam Suaudom, the head bartender at the restaurant, said. “We had been closed for two years at this point and then we had put out little feelers just to see where the ripples went. And it just hit at a really, really good time.”

The wine club isn’t just about sales or solely wine, he said. Suaudom curates a weekly gustatory exploration from a literature packet that includes material ranging from informative to fictional, and even musical.

It’s homework, Suaudom jokes. But wine to him is a jigsaw puzzle; he loves the curiosity, research and exploration of it. And that’s the cultural relationship he coordinates in his club. It’s one that works for casual wine sippers and connoisseurs alike, because it's established through connection.

“It’s a really gratifying extension of the trust that I’ve worked so hard to build with my customers,” Suaudom said.