For the love of food: How Columbia chefs draw inspiration from family recipes

Don't burn the fried chicken.
Those were the instructions that Richard Conklin's grandmother left him as she ran to the store one afternoon.
"She asked me to fry the chicken for her because she had to run to the store. She forgot some stuff... I was so scared, so nervous. She said 'You'll be alright, just don't mess it up. Don't burn it.' And when she got back the chicken was fine and I've just been cooking ever since," Conklin said.
Now his grandmother's fried chicken recipe is one of the many Southern delicacies that puts a line out the door at his restaurant, Esther's Soul Food and Kitchen.
Conklin's soul food spot isn't the only place you'll find familial influences in recipes. From the heart of Columbia to the outskirts of the city, chefs in and around the area find ways to incorporate traditions into their cuisines.
'Like Sundays at Grandma's'
Growing up in Miami, Conklin spent his childhood Sundays surrounded by family, sitting at his grandmother's table.
"Every Sunday, she would cook these huge meals and people would know, 'Stop by Big Mama's house, she will give you a plate.' She was just like that for the community, you know. So that's just what I've decided to bring here," Conklin said.
That's the atmosphere he hopes to recreate in Esther's in northeast Columbia. In his restaurant, he even has large tables in the style of his grandmother's to emulate the same feeling of being at home for Sunday lunch.
On his menu are popular dishes that he used to enjoy as a kid — from his grandmother's mac and cheese and collard greens to his aunt's meat loaf recipe.
Conklin has worked in restaurants his whole life. In 2014, he opened up his own spot, Capital City Kitchen and Grill, on Decker Boulevard. His new spot, Esther's, has been at the Village at Sandhill for just under a year.
Southern traditions with a culinary twist
At Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering, chef and owner Jessica Shillato draws on her childhood to inspire some of the Southern dishes on the menu.
Shillato, who studied at Johnson & Wales University in Charleston, still remembers the first dish she ever made entirely on her own — country fried steak when she was in the first grade. As the eldest sibling whose parents often worked late, Shillato found herself responsible for dinner from a young age.
Like Conklin, much of her early knowledge came from her grandmother.
"I just remember, as much as possible, I just remember going to her house when I was young, and kind of watching everything she did and asking questions, like, 'Why don't you do this? Why don't you do that? How did you do this? Well, where's this recipe?'" Shillato said.
Now, Shillato uses some of her grandmother's traditions in some of her most popular dishes — inspiring her creative takes on deviled eggs, which she sometimes serves with hot sauce and potato chips as a topping, as well as her ham delights, which comes directly from her grandmother's recipe.
She also draws inspiration from her grandmother while crafting a lot of her "comfort food" like most of the items on her seasonal Thanksgiving menu and the cafe's "take and bake" items.
Authenticity matters
Jessica Pagan had never worked in the restaurant industry before opening up her restaurant in Irmo. She'd never so much as bused a table, but when her son's coworkers and friends started asking to try his lunches, authentic Puerto Rican dishes, she saw an opportunity.
Now, Pagan operates one of the few places in the area to get Puerto Rican cuisine — A Fuego 100x35. She puts an emphasis on serving dishes that remind her of her childhood in San Juan, Puerto Rico. And people have taken notice.
"Our second week here, I had a couple on the second booth sitting down and I'm walking out the kitchen and I see her crying. I go straight to the booth like, 'Can I help you? Is there anything I can do? Are you okay?' She has a corn stick in her hand. She was like 'This tastes just like my grandmother's.' She's crying. I look to her wife and she's crying, too. What am I supposed to do? Start crying," Pagan said.
Experiences like that are ones that she hopes continue to happen, finding special connections with customers who are nostalgic for traditional Puerto Rican dishes.
Authenticity of ingredients is so important to Pagan that she travels regularly to Puerto Rico to bring back an ingredient she's unable to get in South Carolina — Recao leaves — which are essential in the restaurant's sofrito, a blend of spices and vegetables that are the base for most of the dishes.
"Mom always told us... you have to make sure you do (sofrito) at home with the right ingredients and everything," Pagan said, "Without that, there's nothing going on in the kitchen."